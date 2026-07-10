Arias Leads Renegades to 9-2 Victory

Published on July 9, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades won their fifth straight game behind a huge performance by Roderick Arias, defeating the Rome Emperors 9-2 on Thursday Night at Heritage Financial Park.

The five-game winning streak ties a season-long for the Renegades, matching a five-game winning streak from 4/19- 24.

Every Renegades batter got on base for the second night in a row, and all but one got a hit. Four Renegades had an extra-base hit.

The Renegades hit two more home runs on Thursday night. They have hit 60 homers in their last 38 games which is 65.2% of their season total of 92 home runs. They have hit a homer in 26 of their last 32 games.

The Renegades hit 94 homers in 129 games during the 2025 season.

Hudson Valley struck out 12 batters for a third night in a row. Renegades pitching has struck out 62 batters across their last four games, and they lead the SAL in strikeouts with 864.

Rome pitching walked seven Renegades on Thursday night. The Renegades have walked 17 times this series.

The Renegades improved to 6-2 this season against Rome and 22-23 at Heritage Financial Park this season.

The Renegades bullpen threw another 4.2 scoreless innings and have not allowed an earned run as a unit in their last 16.2 IP.

Renegades pitchers have combined to allow only 12 hits to the Emperors in the first three games of the series, and the staff lowered its ERA to 4.19 on the season.

LHP Allen Facundo (4.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 8 K) struck out eight and allowed two runs across 4.2 innings, getting no decision.

Facundo has allowed two or fewer runs in two of his last three starts and in three of his last five starts. He has allowed exactly two hits in back-to-back starts.

This was Facundo's shortest start by IP since 5/7 vs Winston-Salem (4.1 IP).

Facundo has walked multiple batters in every start he has made this season (11).

Facundo has thrown at least 94 pitches in his last four starts.

3B Roderick Arias (2-for-5, 2 HR, 2 R, 5 RBI, K) has reached base in 26 of his last 27 games played.

Arias grabbed his third two home run game of his career, with his last coming on 7/2/25 with the Single-A Tampa Tarpons.

Arias is just the sixth Renegade all time to have 10 HR and 20 SB. Current teammate Core Jackson joined that club earlier on the homestand. No Renegades player has ever had a 20-20 season.

Others to do so include Roc Riggio (11 HR/27 SB) in 2024, Ben Cowles (10 HR/23 SB) and Spencer Jones (13 HR/35 SB) in 2023 and Trey Sweeney (14 HR/29 SB) in 2022.

Since 6/5, Arias is batting .380/.418/.704 with a 1.122 OPS, 8 2B, 9 HR, 22 R, 30 RBI, 8 BB, 30 K.

DH Eric Genther (1-for-4, HBP, 2 K) extended his on-base streak to 12 games.

Genther is hitting .351/.510/.595 with a 1.105 OPS, 9 R, 3 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 8 BB, 7 K.

Genther got hit with his 20th pitch of the season. He's the Renegades' all-time leader in the category.

SS Core Jackson (2-for-3, 2B, 2 R, 2 BB) extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

Jackson is hitting .278/.338/.500 (20-for-72) across it with 12 R, 12 RBI, 4 2B, 4 HR, 6 BB, 14 K.

Jackson is working a six-game hitting streak.

CF Wilson Rodriguez (2-for-4, R, RBI, BB, K) has reached base in 26 of his last 27 games played and is working a 16-game on- base streak.

Rodriguez is hitting .316/.431/.544 over the on-base streak with 11 R, 2 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 13 BB, 15 K.

Rodriguez grabbed his 19th multi-hit performance of the season.

RF Camden Troyer (2-for-5, 2B, 2 R, 2 K) has hits in five straight games for the first time since 5/22 - 5/28.

Over the five games, Troyer is hitting .368/.400/.421 with 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI, BB, 5 K.

Troyer grabbed his 14th multi-hit performance of the season.

2B Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-5, 2B, RBI, 2 K) has gotten on base in six of his last eight games played.

Tejeda is slashing .233/.303/.300 over the stretch with 3 R, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 9 K.

LHP Tanner Bauman (1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) has not allowed a run in eight of his last nine appearances since the beginning of June (2 ER/8.1 IP).

RHP Aaron Nixon (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K) has thrown scoreless appearances in six of his last seven outings.

RHP Brady Kirtner (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K) has allowed 3 ER in his last eight outings (7.2 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 7 BB, 7 K).

RHP Jack Sokol (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K) has not allowed an earned run in four of his last five outings.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Friday, July 10 Rome Emperors LHP Henry Lalane (First Start) RHP Cade Kuehler (7-3, 5.27) 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 Rome Emperors RHP Rory Fox (5-3, 4.92) TBD 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 12 Rome Emperors RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-7, 6.22) RHP Aiven Cabral (2-1, 0.82) 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 9, 2026

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