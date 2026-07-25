Quiet Bats Doom Renegades Friday

Published on July 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell to the Wilmington Blue Rocks 9-1 on Friday night at Frawley Stadium.

The Blue Rocks held the Renegades without a hit in the game until the top of the eighth inning when Camden Troyer led off with a single. It was the longest the Renegades had been held without a hit this season.

The Renegades fell to 6-10 on the season against the Blue Rocks and 2-2 at Frawley Stadium. Hudson Valley is 5-5 against Wilmington in the second half of the season.

Two hits by the Renegades are tied for the fewest in a game by the team this season. They have been held to two hits on three other occasions, most recently 7/17 at Brooklyn.

Both hits by Hudson Valley were singles and Wilmington has held the Renegades without an extra-base hit in two of the last three games in the series, both Blue Rocks wins.

Renegades pitchers walked nine batters, the eighth time this season that they have walked nine-or-more batters in a game this year. Three of those games have come against the Blue Rocks.

RHP Bryce Cunningham (3.2 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) allowed a season-high seven hits across 3.2 innings and got the loss.

This was the first time since 6/2 that Cunningham has allowed more than 2 ER in a start, a run of six straight starts.

Cunningham threw 86 pitches in the game, but only 48 (55.8%) for strikes. It was the fifth straight start that Cunningham eclipsed the 80-pitch mark after having not done so in his first seven appearances.

Cunningham has allowed 13 hits across 9.1 innings in his last two starts along with five walks and six strikeouts.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-3, RBI, BB) drove in the lone run of the game for the Renegades with a single in the top of the eighth.

Arias has reached base in 37 of his last 38 games played, including a 14-game on-base streak.

Since 6/5, Arias is batting .364/.440/.650 with 32 R, 11 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 38 RBI, 20 BB, 39 K with a 12.0 BB%.

C Eric Genther (0-for-4) put the ball in play all four times, but saw his 21-game on-base streak come to an end.

During the streak he hit .358/.465/.582 with a 1.047 OPS, 13 R, 3 2B, 4 HR, 19 RBI, 10 BB, 13 K during the streak.

Genther also saw a streak of three straight multi-hit games to begin the series come to an end.

CF Camden Troyer (1-for-2, BB) broke up the Blue Rocks no-hit bid with a single to right in the top of the eighth inning.

Troyer has hits in all three games played in this series, and is 4-for-8 with three walks this week.

RHP Wilmy Sanchez (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) had his fifth straight scoreless appearance and was the only Renegades pitcher to not allow a run in the game.

Sanchez has thrown 5.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 3 BB, and 11 K during his streak.

CF Luis Durango (0-for-6, R, BB) saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end with a hitless game in the opener.

SS Core Jackson (2-for-6, 3 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SB) had hits and scored runs in both games of the doubleheader.

Jackson stole his 29th base of the season, most on the team. The Renegades have not had a player with 30 steals in a season since Spencer Jones stole 35 in 2023.

1B Kyle West (4-for-7, R, RBI, SB) had three hits in game one of the doubleheader and drove in the team's lone run.

It was West's 61st RBI of the season, second-most in a single season in team history.

2B Santiago Gomez (1-for-2) had a hit in game one, his first start of the season with the Renegades and his first game action since July 2 with Double-A Somerset.

RF/2B Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-6, R, HR, 2 RBI) hit his fifth home run of the season in game two. It was his first home run since 6/25 at Bowling Green.

RHP Thomas Balboni Jr. (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) threw a scoreless seventh to complete the win in game two.

Balboni has allowed 1 R across 11.2 innings in his last 11 appearances.

Balboni has four straight hitless appearances (5.0 IP, 2 BB, 5 K).

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Saturday, 7/25 @ Wilmington Blue Rocks RHP Luis Serna RHP Yeuris Jimenez 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, 7/26 @ Wilmington Blue Rocks LHP Allen Facundo RHP Baron Stuart 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2026

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