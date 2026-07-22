Renegades Rally Catches Wilmington

Published on July 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wilmington, Del. - The Hudson Valley Renegades used a four-run rally in the top of the seventh to defeat the Wilmington Blue Rocks 6-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Frawley Stadium.

Wednesday's game was the ninth time in 2026 that the Renegades have won when coming trailing in the seventh inning or later. They have improved to 8-34 when trailing after six innings, after they went only 1-41 in such situations in 2025.

The win improved the Renegades to 44-45 on the season, and they are within one game of .500 overall on the year for the first time since 5/24.

Robbie Burnett's home run in the fifth inning was the 95th home run of the year by a Renegades batter. The Renegades hit 94 home runs during the 2025 season.

The Renegades improved to 5-8 this season against the Blue Rocks and are 1-0 at Frawley Stadium.

Hudson Valley had 10 hits in the game, and the team is now hitting .279/.367/.464 since 6/10, the fourth-best OPS in the South Atlantic League in that time.

Renegades relievers allowed one run in 4.1 innings out of the bullpen, and have combined to allow one run in 10.1 innings across the team's last three games (4 H, 1 R/ER, 4 BB, 16 K).

LHP Henry Lalane (4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) struck out four batters across 4.2 innings in his first start in 12 days.

Lalane allowed a solo home run to Jacob Walsh in the bottom of the second inning, which was just the third homer he has allowed this season.

Lalane has allowed homers in each of his two Renegades starts. Both have come to left-handed batters (also Eric Hartman of Rome).

He has thrown 4.2 innings in each of his first two starts at the High-A level and has 12 strikeouts and two walks across 9.1 innings to begin his Renegades career.

DH Eric Genther (3-for-5, R, 2 RBI) had his third three-hit game of the season and drove in two runs in the win.

Genther extended his on-base streak to 19 straight games, and is hitting .328/.443/.525 with a .968 OPS, 12 R, 3 2B, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 10 BB, 12 K during the streak.

The three hit game for Genther came on the heels of him going 2-for-11 in three games in the last series at Brooklyn.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-5, R, RBI) has reached base in 34 of his last 35 games played, including an 11-game on-base streak.

Since 6/5, Arias is batting .368/.429/.669 with a 1.098 OPS, 30 R, 11 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 37 RBI, 15 BB, 39 K.

LF Robbie Burnett (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI) hit his first home run of the season with Hudson Valley to tie the game in the fifth.

Burnett is 4-for-7, 3 R, 2 2B, HR, 6 RBI in his last three games.

CF Luis Durango (1-for-4, R, SB) had an infield single in the fourth to extend his hitting streak to eight straight games.

Durango is batting .444/.483/.593 over the streak with 7 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 4 K, 7-8 SB.

SS Core Jackson (2-for-4, R, 2B, 3B, RBI, SB) doubled and tripled in a two-hit game.

Jackson drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning, bringing Luis Durango in to score.

Jackson stole his 28th base of the season, most on the team.

LHP Tanner Bauman (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) tossed a scoreless inning and has not allowed a run in nine of his last 11 appearances since the beginning of June.

RHP Hansel Rincon (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K) had another scoreless appearance and has not allowed a run in 15 of his last 17 appearances since 5/10 (18.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 35 K).

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Thursday, July 23 (1) @ Wilmington Blue Rocks RHP Rory Fox RHP Carson Fischer 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 23 (2) @ Wilmington Blue Rocks LHP Franyer Herrera RHP Mikey Tepper

Friday, July 24 @ Wilmington Blue Rocks RHP Bryce Cunningham RHP Miguel Sime, Jr. 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 25 @ Wilmington Blue Rocks RHP Luis Serna RHP Bryan Polanco 6:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2026

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