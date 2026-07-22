To Fluor Field, You Must Come: a Light Saber, the First 1,000 Fans Will Receive

Published on July 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Force will be strong at Fluor Field on Thursday, July 23, as the Greenville Drive invite fans of all ages to enjoy one of the most anticipated promotional nights of the season. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive an exclusive Greenville Drive Light Saber Giveaway, making it a must-attend event for baseball fans and galactic adventurers alike.

Whether you're a loyal member of the Jedi Order, tempted by the Dark Side, or simply looking for a memorable night at the ballpark, this special giveaway is the perfect way to celebrate an evening of baseball under the lights at Fluor Field.

The collectible light saber is sure to become a fan favorite, so early arrival is encouraged. Gates will open two hours prior to first pitch, and giveaways will be distributed while supplies last to the first 1,000 fans in attendance.

In addition to the limited-edition giveaway, fans can enjoy all the excitement of Greenville Drive baseball, including family-friendly entertainment, great ballpark food, and one of the most unique atmospheres in Minor League Baseball.

Tickets for July 23 are available now and can be purchased online.

May the Force be with you-and we'll see you at Fluor Field!







South Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2026

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