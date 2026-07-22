Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Wednesday, July 22 - at Jersey Shore (11:05 AM ET)

Published on July 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (12-11, 37-51) open a six-game road series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (5-18, 31-57) - the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies - on Wednesday morning at 11:05 a.m. ET from ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, N.J.

LHP Daviel Hurtado (4-1, 1.54) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are scheduled to counter with the Phillies' No. 14 prospect per MLB Pipeline, RHP Cody Bowker (1-1, 3.00).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 10:50 a.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: Brooklyn's five-game winning streak was snapped in a doubleheader sweep on Sunday vs. Hudson Valley...The Renegades took the lid-lifter, 14-2, and the finale, 5-2...Hudson Valley pulled away in the opener with three runs in the third, six in the fourth, two in the fifth, and three in the sixth...The Renegades scored six runs in the fourth inning on just one hit...3B Roderick Arias and LF Robbie Burnett each had multiple extra-base hits and drove in five runs...Arias fell a home run short of the cycle...CF John Bay led the Brooklyn offense with a pair of doubles and a run scored...In the nightcap, SS Core Jackson picked up three hits and drove in three runs, including a two-run blast for Hudson Valley...The Cyclones were held to just two hits in the finale...LF JT Benson reached base three times on a double and a pair of walks.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured three league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY: The Cyclones were rained out for the fifth time this season and second time in the last four days on Tuesday night at Jersey Shore...That contest will be made up as part of a Friday doubleheader, with the opener set for a 5:35 p.m. first pitch... Doubleheaders have not treated Brooklyn kindly in 2026...After being swept in Sunday's twinbill vs. Hudson Valley, the Cyclones hold a 0-3-1 record in doubleheaders this season, good for a 1-7 overall record...Brooklyn had not been swept in three twinbills during the same season since 2023, when it occurred four times...The Cyclones held a 0-4-2 mark in doubleheaders that year.

BINGO BOUND: The Cyclones made a series of roster moves ahead of Tuesday's series opener...OF John Bay and INF Corey Collins were transferred to Double-A Binghamton...Bay departs Brooklyn with the franchise's single-season hit-by-pitch record (19) and one shy (22) of C Chris Suero's all-time franchise mark (23)...The 25-year-old leaves the South Atlantic League second in the circuit in hit-by-pitches (19) and tied for second in runs scored (62)...During July, Bay slashed .300/.391/.650/1.041 with 12 runs scored, seven extra-base hits, three home runs, and nine RBI...Collins moves up after ranking eighth in the SAL in walks (55) and ninth in on-base percentage (.391)...The 24-year-old reached base safely in the final 21 games he played with the Cyclones dating back to June 17...Collins hit .324/.443/.380/.823 in that span with four doubles and nine runs batted in.

WHERE BROOKLYN AT: Brooklyn added a pair of players entering this week's road series...OF AJ Salgado was transferred to Brooklyn from Single-A St. Lucie and INF Kevin Villavicencio rejoined the team from Binghamton...In 58 games with St. Lucie, Salgado slashed .236/.332/.419/.751 with 37 runs scored, 18 extra-base hits, eight home runs, 31 RBI, and nine stolen bases...The 24-year-old endured a stint on the injured list from June 6 until July 5...Before landing on the IL, Salgado was tied for fifth in the Florida State League in home runs (8), seventh in slugging percentage (.458), eighth in runs scored (34), ninth in total bases (81), and tied for ninth in OPS (.796)...Villavicencio will join the Cyclones for the second time this season...In 18 games with Brooklyn, the 22-year-old is hitting .203/.230/.390/.620 with six extra-base knocks, two home runs, and nine RBI...Since his last game with Brooklyn on May 3, Villavicencio has posted a .179/.214/.234/.448 line with 13 runs scored, four extra-base hits, two homers, and 13 RBI in 42 games between Single-A St. Lucie, Double-A Binghamton, and Triple-A Syracuse.

HURT-ADO LOCKER: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a terrific start with the Cyclones...The Cuban-born starter continued his masterful season in July 11th's victory vs. Wilmington, firing 4.2 innings of one-run ball...Since making his High-A debut on May 26, the 21-year-old leads the South Atlantic League in ERA (1.62), batting average against (.138), WHIP (0.67), and opposing OPS (.396)...Over his last four outings (three starts) since June 24, the southpaw holds a 2-0 record with a 0.96 ERA (2 ER in 18.2 IP) with five walks and 21 strikeouts...Hurtado was also named the South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Month for June, collecting a 4-1 mark with a 2.03 ERA (6 ER in 26.2 IP) over five starts...He walked only four and struck out 26, while scattering 11 hits...Among pitchers with 45.0 or more innings of work, the lefty is tied for the third-fewest walks allowed (9) in Minor League Baseball...Hurtado is also second in WHIP (0.77) and third in opposing OPS (.455).

DAIV-INE INTERVENTION: C Daiverson Gutiérrez has been scorching hot over the last few weeks...The 20-year-old was named the New York Mets' Minor League Player of the Week for July 7-12 vs. Wilmington, going 10-for-18 at the plate with a double, a home run, and six runs batted in...Over his last eight games since July 7, Gutiérrez is 12-for-27 (.444) with eight RBI...After hitting .148/.278/.221/.499 over his first 43 contests, the Venezuela native is slashing .282/.348/.444/.792 in his last 33 games...Gutiérrez has added 15 runs scored, 12 extra-base hits, three home runs, and 22 RBI in that stretch and raised his batting average by 59 points (.148 to .207).

MITCH-A-PALOOZA: INF Mitch Voit has been a force at the top of Brooklyn's lineup recently...The Milwaukee, Wis. native went 3-for-4 with three stolen bases in Friday's win over Hudson Valley...Entering Wednesday, Voit is third in the South Atlantic League in stolen bases (34) and fifth in hit-by-pitches (12)...Over his last 40 games since May 22, the 21-year-old is hitting .265/.394/.437/.831 with 33 runs scored, 12 extra-base hits, seven home runs, 25 RBI, and 22 stolen bases.

DETECTIVE BENSON: OF JT Benson has been a force for the Cyclones offense...The 24-year-old was a single shy of the cycle on June 23, including a three-run homer, in Brooklyn's 8-7 win vs. Jersey Shore...Since making his High-A debut on May 19, Benson is tied for fourth in the South Atlantic League in doubles (12) and tied for fifth in triples (2)...Over his last 35 games since May 22, the Crestwood, Ky. native is slashing .294/.390/.556/.946 with 25 runs scored, 19 extra-base knocks, six homers, 24 RBI, and 10 steals.

NOAH'S ARC: It has been a tale of two seasons for Cyclones RHP Noah Hall...Over his last three appearances (one start) since the calendar flipped to July, the 25-year-old holds a 2-0 record with a spotless 0.00 ERA (0 ER in 17.2 IP)...Hall has permitted just five hits and nine walks, striking out 20 in that time...Over the season's first half, the Charlotte, N.C. native compiled a 1-6 clip with a 6.09 ERA (44 ER in 65.0 IP)...It has been a record-breaking season for Hall, who set the Cyclones' all-time strikeout record (213) on June 7 at Jersey Shore, surpassing RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The South Carolina product also holds the franchise's all-time mark for innings pitched (207.0) and games started (40)... In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21).

PITCHING IN: Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...In June, the Cyclones posted a 3.66 ERA (101 ER in 221.1 IP), the best mark in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn pitchers have posted a 3.68 ERA (194 ER in 475.0 IP), the third-lowest in Minor League Baseball...Only Chicago-AL's Single-A Kannapolis (3.54) and Texas' Single-A Hickory (3.55) have lower marks...The Cyclones' bullpen has been a huge reason for that success...Since that date, Brooklyn's 3.52 ERA (94 ER in 240.1 IP) from relievers is second-best in MiLB...Only Kannapolis (3.32) has produced a better clip...Overall in 2026, the Cyclones' 4.13 ERA (348 ER in 758.1 IP) is fourth-best in MiLB behind Kannapolis (3.74), Hickory (3.99), and Washington's Double-A Harrisburg (4.10).

HAWK'S EYE VIEW: RHP Dakota Hawkins was transferred to Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday...In his final Brooklyn start on July 9 vs. Wilmington, righty went 18 up, 18 down over a season-high 6.0 perfect innings, continuing his outstanding campaign...Dating back to April 19, Hawkins is 3-0 with a 1.96 ERA in 17 games (7 starts) between Brooklyn and Triple-A Syracuse...Since returning to Brooklyn's rotation on June 5, the 26-year-old has a 2-0 mark with a 2.36 ERA (7 ER in 26.2 IP) over seven starts, walking only four and striking out 20...Among South Atlantic League pitchers with at least 25.0 innings of work since that date, Hawkins is third in WHIP (0.83), fourth in opposing OPS (.533), sixth in ERA (2.36), and eighth in batting average against (.188)

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches this season...Entering Wednesday, Brooklyn batters have been drilled by 80 pitches, which is tied for sixth-most in Minor League Baseball and third in the South Atlantic League...San Diego's Single-A Lake Elsinore (95) leads MiLB, while Chicago-AL's High-A Winston-Salem (83) paces the SAL...OF John Bay set the Cyclones' single-season record for hit-by-pitches with 19, surpassing OF Matt Rudick (2022) and C Chris Suero's (2025) previous mark of 16...In all, Brooklyn has three of the top 10 players in the SAL in hit-by-pitches...Bay (19) is second, INF Mitch Voit (12) is fifth, and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (11) is tied for sixth... The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six, set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

THIS DATE IN CYCLONES HISTORY: On July 22, 2007, OF Moisés Alou became the oldest player to suit up for the Cyclones, at 41 years and 19 days old, during a Major League rehab assignment...Alou went 1-for-4 with a single in the fourth and an RBI ground out in the first...The Cyclones went on to defeat Tri-City at then-KeySpan Park, 7-3.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics on June 6 in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and posting a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zac Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (5) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (25)...Brooklyn has two of Baseball America's Top 30: Voit (6) and LHP Nicolas Carreño (28)...SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked RHP Calvin Ziegler and INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 34 and 35 farmhands, respectively, entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2026

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