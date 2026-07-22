Biddison Belts Walk-Off Homer as Claws Win on Wednesday

Published on July 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Nick Biddison hit a two run walk-off home run in the ninth inning on Wednesday to give the BlueClaws a 5-3 win over Brooklyn at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The Cyclones took the lead in the top of the ninth when a run scored on a fielding error by pitcher Gabe Craig covering first base. Cam Hill got the last out of the ninth and earned the win.

Biddison's home run came off Ryan Dollar, who took the loss. It was the second BlueClaws walk off home run of the year, after Tyler Pettorini hit one against Rome on Father's Day.

Brooklyn took the lead in the first on an 2-run double from Daiverson Gutierrez.

Those would be the only two runs allowed by Cody Bowker, who struck out a career high eight over five innings, allowing two runs on just three hits.

The BlueClaws got one back in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Brandon Lewis. They tied the game in the third on a groundout from Devin Saltiban.

They took the lead in the seventh on a groundout from Antunez.

Pettorini, Biddison, and Lewis all had two hits for the BlueClaws. Danyony Pulido and Sam Highfill threw scoreless innings in relief.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 22, 2026

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