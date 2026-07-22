3rd Annual Trading Card Day at Fluor Field Is this Sunday

Published on July 22, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Baseball fans, collectors and hobby enthusiasts won't want to miss one of the most unique promotions of the summer as the Greenville Drive host the Third Annual Trading Card Day, presented by Bryan's Sports Cards, on Sunday, July 26, at Fluor Field.

The afternoon celebration transforms Fluor Field into a destination for sports card collectors of all ages, combining America's pastime with one of the fastest-growing hobbies in the country. Fans attending the game can enjoy a variety of interactive activities and collector experiences throughout the ballpark.

Highlights of Trading Card Day include ripping packs with multiple vendors along the concourse, memorabilia displays, Pokemon cards, and even a station to "create your own" trading card!

Bryan's Sports Cards, the Upstate's premier destination for sports cards, collectibles and memorabilia, once again partners with the Drive to bring the hobby to Fluor Field while introducing new fans to the excitement of collecting.

The festivities will take place throughout the afternoon as the Drive take the field, providing fans with opportunities to celebrate the history, nostalgia and excitement of collecting.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of all the Trading Card Day activities. Tickets for the July 26 game are available now .







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