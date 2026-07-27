Celebrate Greenville's Birthday in Style on August 5th

Published on July 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive will celebrate the City of Greenville's birthday in style when Green Day returns to Fluor Field on Wednesday, August 5, as the Drive host the Hudson Valley Renegades.

One of the organization's signature annual celebrations, Green Day honors the people, pride and community spirit that have helped make Greenville one of the nation's premier places to live, work and visit.

Fans arriving at Fluor Field will receive a commemorative Green Day T-shirt and superhero cape giveaway (while supplies last), encouraging everyone in attendance to wear their Greenville pride throughout the evening.

A highlight of the night will be the recognition of the 2026 Green Day Honoree, Dr. Elizabeth Davis, who is being celebrated for her extraordinary leadership and lasting impact on the Greenville community. Dr. Davis recently announced her retirement after serving as President of Furman University, where she helped elevate the university's academic reputation, strengthened community partnerships and championed student success throughout her tenure. Her commitment to education and civic engagement has left an enduring mark on both Furman and the Upstate.

Following the pregame recognition of Dr. Davis, fans can enjoy an exciting South Atlantic League matchup between the Drive and the Hudson Valley Renegades before the evening concludes with a spectacular postgame fireworks show, lighting up the downtown Greenville skyline.

Green Day has become one of the Greenville Drive's most anticipated annual traditions, celebrating not only another year in the city's remarkable history but also the individuals whose leadership continues to shape its future.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Fluor Field.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2026

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