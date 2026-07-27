Celebrate Our Summer Reading All-Stars on Sunday, August 9th

Published on July 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Join the Greenville Drive on Sunday, August 9th for one of the most inspiring days of the season - the Reading All-Stars Game, celebrating thousands of local students who hit a home run with their summer reading goals!

In partnership with local schools and libraries, the Reading All-Stars program encourages students to build strong reading habits during the summer months. Now, it's time to honor their hard work and dedication with a day of recognition, fun, and baseball at Fluor Field.

Celebrating the Power of Reading

Before first pitch, we'll proudly honor the 2026 class of Reading All-Stars - students who successfully completed their summer reading requirements - with a pre-game on-field parade!

Pre-Game Student Parade - Starts at 2:15 PM

Reading All-Stars will take a celebratory lap around the warning track in front of fans, families, and teammates before the game begins. It's a moment they've earned - and one they'll never forget.

Recognition Throughout the Game

Reading All-Stars will be recognized during the game with shout-outs, special moments on the video board, and opportunities to meet Reedy and celebrate as a group!

Commemorative Gifts

All Reading All-Stars receive a free ticket to the game, along with a Reading All-Stars t-shirt and other surprises to celebrate their achievement.

First Pitch at 3:05 PM

Come cheer on the Greenville Drive as they take on the Hudson Valley Renegades, and help us celebrate the students who turned the page to success this summer!







South Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2026

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