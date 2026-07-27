Ramon Marquez Named SAL Pitcher of the Week for Second Time

Published on July 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws pitcher Ramon Marquez was named South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week for the second time this season.

The 20 year old from Mexico pitched on Friday, throwing five scoreless innings on just one hit while striking out a career-high 10 batters.

Marquez was also named SAL Pitcher of the Week for the week ending June 21st.

In five starts with the BlueClaws, he has allowed five runs in 25 innings with 39 strikeouts. He has fanned 28 batters in his last three starts, covering 15 innings.

Marquez is the #4 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline. He began the year with Clearwater, where he was 3-0 with a 1.86 ERA in six games.

He is also the first BlueClaw, since the team became a High-A affiliate in 2021, to win two league Player or Pitcher of the Week Awards.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2026

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