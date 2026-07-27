Keep Your Body Moving at Fitness Night on August 6th

Published on July 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Fitness and wellness take center stage at Fluor Field on Thursday, August 6, as the Greenville Drive host Fitness Night, an evening dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles while cheering on the Drive.

Presented in partnership with The Junkyard, Fitness Night will bring together many of the Upstate's premier gyms, fitness studios, health organizations, and wellness professionals for an interactive evening throughout the ballpark. Fans will have the opportunity to meet local fitness experts, learn about training programs, discover new workout opportunities, and connect with businesses that are helping Upstate residents live healthier lives.

The Junkyard, one of the region's leading fitness communities, will spearhead the night's activities while showcasing the importance of strength, wellness, and community. Participating fitness centers and studios from across the Upstate will provide information, demonstrations, and resources designed to inspire fans of all ages to make healthy living a part of their everyday routine.

The evening also serves as the official kickoff to GVL Fit Fest, Greenville's premier fitness festival that returns to Fluor Field on Saturday, October 3. Fans attending Fitness Night can learn more about GVL Fit Fest, including participating vendors, fitness competitions, demonstrations, workouts, and family-friendly activities that will transform Fluor Field into the Upstate's largest celebration of health and wellness.

Whether you're a dedicated athlete, just beginning your fitness journey, or simply looking for ways to stay active, Fitness Night offers something for everyone. It's a unique opportunity to connect with local fitness professionals, discover new wellness resources, and enjoy a night of Greenville Drive baseball.

Gates open prior to first pitch, giving fans plenty of time to visit participating vendors and organizations before settling in to watch the Drive in action.







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