BlueClaws Add Six Players from Clearwater

Published on July 27, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have added six players promoted from Clearwater, including two top ten Phillies prospects in C Alirio Ferrebus and LHP Cade Obermueller.

Joining Ferrebus and Obermueller are OF Griffin Burkholder, OF Nate Humphreys, IF Juan Villavicencio, and RHP Marty Gair.

The group will be part of the active roster as the BlueClaws open a series with Hudson Valley on Tuesday night and make their ShoreTown Ballpark debuts on August 4th against Frederick.

Ferrebus, the #7 prospect per MLB Pipeline, was hitting .324 with 11 home runs and 58 RBIs with Clearwater this year. At the time of his promotion, he was leading the league in batting average, third in RBIs, fourth in slugging percentage (.520), and third in OPS (.895). He is just 20 years old and hails from Maracaibo, Venezuela.

Burholder, the #13 prospect in the system, was the Phillies 2nd round pick in 2024 from Chantilly, Virginia. With Clearwater this year, he was hitting .241 with eight home runs and 26 RBIs over 58 games, adding 14 stolen bases.

Humphreys hit .264 with 12 home runs and 21 stolen bases. He was a non-drafted free agent that signed with the Phillies in 2025 from Dallas Baptist.

Villavicencio, a 21 year old from Venezuela, was hitting .298 with Clearwater, adding 13 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 20 steals in 70 games. He was fifth in the league in average and home runs while second in slugging percentage (.540) and first in OPS (.923).

Obermueller was the Phillies 2nd round pick in 2025 from the University of Iowa. With Clearwater, he had a 2.78 ERA in 11 starts striking out 55 batters in 35.2 innings. He did not allow a hit over four innings in his final Threshers start, Friday against Daytona.

Gair, a 23 year old from Concord, North Carolina, signed with the Phillies in 2024. This year, he had a 4.91 ERA over 33 innings with six saves and 58 strikeouts compared to just 21 walks. He earned the save in his final Clearwater appearance, Saturday against Daytona.

Among the corresponding transactions, LHP Mavis Graves has been promoted to Double-A Reading. Graves had 86 strikeouts in 58 innings with the BlueClaws this season.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.