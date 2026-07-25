Marquez Dazzles, Claws Split Double-Header with Brooklyn
Published on July 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Ramon Marquez fanned 10 over five scoreless innings and the BlueClaws won game two over Brooklyn 5-0 on Friday after dropping the first game of their double-header 4-3 in eight innings.
Game One
Brooklyn scored three times in the top of the eighth to take the lead. Yonatan Henriquez's RBI single put the Cyclones in front before Mitch Voit added an RBI single and they scored another on a wild pitch.
Jersey Shore got two in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Nick Biddison and a wild pitch. They pushed the winning run into scoring position but Kodey Shojinaga popped out and Tyler Miller struck out to end the game.
BlueClaws starter Luke Gabrysh gave up one run over five innings while striking out seven.
After Brooklyn scored in the top of the first, Brandon Lewis singled home a run in the bottom of the inning.
Game Two
Ramon Marquez threw five scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts to earn the win. He set a career high with 10 Ks and matched the most by a BlueClaw this season.
The BlueClaws took the lead in the first on an RBI single from Nick Biddison, an RBI double from Brandon Lewis, and a SAC fly from Tyler Pettorini.
Lewis has driven in a run with a hit in the first inning in each of the first four games of this series.
Juan Amarante finished off Jersey Shore's third shutout of the season with two scoreless innings.
Tanner Gresham starts for the BlueClaws on Saturday.
-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-
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