Dash Erupt Late, Race Past Greensboro Before Rain

Published on July 24, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC (July 24th) - The Winston-Salem Dash (52-42) erased an early three-run deficit with 10 unanswered runs, defeating the Greensboro Grasshoppers (58-36) by a 10-3 final on Friday night at Truist Stadium.

Winston-Salem scored four runs in the fourth inning before breaking the game open with six more in the fifth. The game was called because of rain after the top of the sixth inning.

Greensboro grabbed the early advantage in the second. After consecutive walks opened the inning, Tony Blanco Jr. launched a three-run home run to left field to give the Grasshoppers a 3-0 lead.

The Dash offense remained quiet until the fourth.

George Wolkow walked, and James Taussig followed with a single before Derek Cerda lined an RBI single through the right side to put Winston-Salem on the board. After Kaleb Freeman and Ben Hartl drew walks, Ely Brown delivered a two-run single to right field, completing the four-run rally and putting the Dash ahead 4-3.

Winston-Salem poured it on one inning later.

Wolkow opened the fifth with a single and stole second before Taussig doubled him home. Cerda followed with another single, and a wild pitch brought Taussig across to extend the lead.

Hartl added an RBI single before three consecutive free passes forced home two more runs. Jeral Perez capped the six-run frame with a sacrifice fly, pushing the advantage to 10-3.

By the end of the inning, the Dash had sent 11 batters to the plate and scored six runs on four hits, four walks, a hit batter, and a wild pitch.

Greensboro threatened in the sixth when Edward Florentino doubled, and Yordany De Los Santos walked. However, Tommy Vail induced a double play before retiring Brian Sanchez to end the inning.

Rain arrived shortly afterward, and the game was called with Winston-Salem ahead by seven.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 24, 2026

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