Drive Power Past Dash on Independence Day

Published on July 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Greenville Drive (31-46) broke open a tight game with a barrage of home runs and handed the Winston-Salem Dash (46-34) a 12-3 defeat on Independence Day at Truist Stadium.

After four innings of strong pitching on both sides, Greenville's bats erupted for 11 runs over the final five frames to even the series.

The Drive grabbed the first lead of the night in the third inning. After Stanley Tucker advanced to third on a wild pitch, Enddy Azocar lined an RBI single to left field to make it 1-0.

Winston-Salem threatened early but was unable to capitalize. The Dash stranded runners in scoring position in both the first and second innings before Greenville delivered the game's decisive stretch in the fifth.

Leading 1-0, the Drive exploded for five runs in the inning. Antonio Anderson started the rally with an RBI double before Azocar launched a two-run home run down the left-field line. Moments later, Yoeilin Cespedes and Luke Heyman connected on back-to-back solo home runs, extending the Greenville lead to 6-0.

The Dash answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning. Arxy Hernandez doubled and later scored on a groundout from Bryce Eblin, while Ryan Burrowes added an RBI single to cut the deficit to 6-2.

Greenville quickly erased any momentum.

Cespedes struck again in the sixth with a two-run homer, his second long ball of the night, pushing the advantage to 8-2. The Drive added another run in the seventh before breaking the game open in the eighth. Isaiah Jackson tripled home a run and Mason White followed with a two-run homer to make it 12-3.

Winston-Salem managed just six hits on the night. Hernandez paced the offense with a double, while Burrowes drove in a run and James Taussig scored on a sixth-inning balk.

Greenville finished with 12 hits and five home runs, receiving multi-hit performances from Azocar, Anderson, White, and several others. Cespedes led the charge with two homers and three RBIs, helping the Drive pull away for the series-evening victory.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2026

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