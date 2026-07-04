Six-Run Seventh Sends Dash Past Greenville

Published on July 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - For six innings, runs were nearly impossible to come by. Then, in the blink of an eye, the Winston-Salem Dash (46-33) turned a one-run game into a runaway.

The Dash exploded for six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning and rode a dominant start from Max Banks to a 7-1 victory over the Greenville Drive (30-46) on Friday night at Truist Stadium.

Banks set the tone early, holding Greenville scoreless across seven innings while allowing just three hits. The right-hander worked around traffic in the opening frame and consistently generated weak contact, helping Winston-Salem protect a slim lead through the middle innings.

That lead came in the third inning. After Bryce Eblin reached and moved into scoring position, Ryan Burrowes ripped a triple into right field to score the game's first run and give the Dash a 1-0 advantage.

The score remained unchanged until the seventh.

Eblin was hit by a pitch, and Alex Ungar followed with a walk before a wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position. Moments later, Burrowes reached on a throwing error that brought home two runs. After a sacrifice fly from George Wolkow and an RBI single from Kaleb Freeman, James Taussig delivered the knockout punch with a two-run home run to right-center field.

When the inning finally ended, Winston-Salem had scored six runs and transformed a tense 1-0 contest into a commanding 7-0 lead.

Greenville pushed across a run in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk, but the Dash bullpen stranded the remaining runners and never allowed the Drive to build momentum.

Burrowes finished with a triple, two walks, and an RBI. Taussig's two-run homer highlighted the decisive seventh inning. Freeman added an RBI single, and Wolkow contributed a sacrifice fly as Winston-Salem collected its fourth win in five games.

Behind Banks' seven scoreless innings and a six-run outburst in the seventh, the Dash secured another series victory and moved to 46-33 on the season.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2026

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