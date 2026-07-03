Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Tony's Turn Up... Infielder Tony Santa Maria has enjoyed the week in Greensboro. In his first two games against the Grasshoppers, he is 6-for-9 (.667) with one double, one homer, and four RBI. Santa Maria's batting average has raised to .306, the highest his average has been since he was hitting .313 on April 18.

In a Flew State... Rays No. 2 prospect Nathan Flewelling has found his groove over the last 14 games. The catcher is 18-for-52 (.346) with two doubles, one triple, five homers, and nine RBI during this stretch. Over the 14 games, he has raised his average from .240 to .262. Flewelling has the second-most homers (15) amongst active Hot Rods hitters, trailing only Connor Hujsak (16).

Snapping a Streak... The Hot Rods are trying to snap their longest losing streak of the season. It is just the second time this season the Hot Rods have lost three consecutive games. Bowling Green dropped three straight games against the Greenville Drive between April 17 and April 19 in South Carolina. On top of this year's streak, Bowling Green has lost their last five matchups with the Grasshoppers, with the last win coming at Bowling Green Ballpark on August 22, 2025.

Connor's Continuation... On June 9, Connor Hujsak was promoted to the Triple-A Durham Bulls. Over 9 games with the Bulls, the outfielder hit .323 with two homers and seven RBI. On June 23, he returned to the Hot Rods. Since, Husjak is 16-for-38 (.421) with four doubles, one homer, and eight RBI. Even with two weeks away from the Hot Rods, Husjak still leads the team with 16 homers.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2026

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