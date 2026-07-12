Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Second Time Around... Jacob Kisting is set to make his second start of the week on Sunday. During his start on Tuesday, the right-hander went 4.0 scoreless frames, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out four. His outing was cut short by a rain delay just before the bottom of the fifth. It was just the second outing for Kisting that went less than 5.0 innings since May 27.

Larry Leaves a Mark... Larry Martinez made his High-A debut with the Hot Rods on Friday. It didn't take him long to adjust, logging a three-hit game on Saturday against the Spartanburgers. This was Martinez's third three-hit game of the year, with all coming in July. He accomplished the feat twice at the Single-A level with Charleston on July 3 and July 5.

Going the Distance... Jack Kartsonas logged a complete game during Friday's seven-inning matchup in Spartanburg. The Hot Rods have had three weather-shortened games this season and starters have recorded a complete game in two of those. Jose Urbina was the first to do it this season, going 5.0 innings for a complete game at Asheville on June 18. Overall, Bowling Green has had 18 complete games in franchise history, with all of them less than 9.0 frames.

Ryan's Rampage... During the two-week away from home, Ryan McCoy has found his groove. Between Greensboro and Hub City, the first baseman is 13-for-37 (.351) with three doubles, one triple, six homers, and 11 RBI. Over this stretch, McCoy has collected five of his 11 multi-hit games this season, including a three-hit game in Spartanburg on Thursday.

Connor Closing In... After his multi-homer game on Wednesday, Connor Hujsak is closing in on the single-season home run record in Bowling Green. The outfielder currently sits alone in eighth place all-time for single-season homers with 20. The record was set by Heriberto Hernandez with 24 home runs in 2022. Hujsak's 20 long balls are the most since Carson Williams blasted 23 in 2023.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2026

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