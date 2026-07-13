Spartanburgers Fall to Hot Rods to Finish Series

Published on July 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Another well-pitched contest wrapped up the series between Bowling Green and Hub City. After Hub City won a one-run game Saturday, the Hot Rods (13-8, 60-26) beat the Spartanburgers (6-15, 40-47) 4-0 Sunday at Fifth Third Park.

The Spartanburgers were held without a baserunner through the first five innings by Bowling Green starter Jacob Kisting (W, 5-0). Hub City starter DJ McCarty (L, 2-5) matched with a scoreless first. Carlos Colmenarez started the scoring in the second with a line drive home run. McCarty then retired seven straight, including four consecutive strikeouts.

An out into the fourth, McCarty walked Noah Myers and hit Colmenarez. Jhon Diaz smacked a double to the corner in right to drive in Myers. Colmenarez came home on a Larry Martinez sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 Bowling Green. McCarty finished his day with a scoreless fifth.

Cole Roland came in and pitched a clean top of the sixth. The 'Burgers then broke up the perfect game bid from Kisting in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Carter Garate singled up the middle. He took second on a wild pitch but was stranded there.

Jose Perez led off the seventh with a ground-rule double. He advanced to third on a flyout and scored on a single from Narciso Polanco. Leading 4-0, the Hot Rods sent Kisting back to the mound for the bottom of the seventh. With two outs and two on, Noah Beal took over and recorded a strikeout to keep Hub City off the board.

Owen Proksch pitched a one-two-three top of the eight for the Spartanburgers. Jesus Gamez worked around a single and struck out the side in the ninth.

After Beal struck out all three in the eighth, Jonathan Russell pitched the ninth for Bowling Green. Down to their final three outs, the 'Burgers loaded the bases on a Luke Hanson double and a pair of walks. A strikeout and a flyout ended the game.

Beginning Monday, the Spartanburgers will have four days off for the All-Star Break. Hub City returns to action at Fifth Third Park on Friday. The Greensboro Grasshoppers, High-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, visit town for a three-game series. First pitch on Friday night is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2026

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