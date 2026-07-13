Renegades Fall in Finale But Take Series

Published on July 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell late to the Rome Emperors 7-4 at Heritage Financial Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Renegades won this series 4-2 and have split or won four of their last five series. Two of those have been against the Rome Emperors.

Seven of nine Renegades got on base on Sunday afternoon but just three Renegades batters got hits.

Hudson Valley struck out just seven batters on Sunday afternoon, breaking its streak of striking out 12-or-more for five games in a row. The Renegades have struck out a total of 95 batters across their last six games.

The Renegades lead the SAL in strikeouts with 897.

The Renegades had two on with nobody out in the bottom of the eight with the game tied. Emperors' pitcher Brody Fowler then struck out the next three batters he faced to strand the runners.

Six of the seven hits that Hudson Valley pitching allowed came after the fifth inning.

The Renegades move to 7-4 this season against Rome, 6-3 against them in the second half, and 23-25 overall at Heritage Financial Park this season.

Hudson Valley finished its 12-game homestand with a winning record, going 7-5 against the Wilmington Blue Rocks and the Rome Emperors.

LHP Franyer Herrera (5.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HR) retired 12 consecutive batters after allowing a two-run homer in the top of the first.

Herrera has allowed 2 ER or fewer in three of his last four outings and in eight of his last 10.

Herrera walked double-digit batters for a third time in his last four appearances.

Herrera's three strikeouts are his fewest since he struck out two at Frederick on 6/7.

Herrera allowed a homer for a second straight game. He has allowed just two home runs in his last four appearances after allowing five homers in his first five. Herrera has surrendered a team-high 13 home runs this season, which ties the franchise single-season record with three others.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-5, BB, K, 2 SB) has reached base in 29 of his last 30 games played.

Arias has stolen two bases in each of his last two games played. He has 25 on the season which is the second- most on the team behind Core Jackson (27).

Since 6/5, Arias is batting .367/.412/.675 with a 1.087 OPS, 10 2B, 9 HR, 25 R, 31 RBI, 10 BB, 35 K.

DH Eric Genther (0-for-2, RBI, BB) extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

Genther is hitting .333/.459/.600 with a 1.059 OPS, 10 R, 3 2B, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 9 BB, 9 K during the streak.

SS Core Jackson (0-for-4, K) saw his team-high 19-game on-base streak come to an end.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (0-for-3, R, BB, K) has reached base in 28 of his last 30 games played and is working a 19-game on-base streak, now the longest on the team.

Rodriguez is hitting .303/.429/.530 over the on-base streak with 13 R, 4 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 15 RBI, 15 BB, 17 K.

RF Camden Troyer (0-for-4, K) saw his seven-game on-base streak come to an end.

1B Kyle West (0-for-3, BB, K) extended his on-base streak to five.

West is slashing .316/.381/.474 over the three games with 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 7 K.

C Josue Gonzalez (1-for-4, R, RBI, 3 K) has gotten on base in his last five games.

Gonzalez is hitting .267/.429/.333 over the stretch with 4 R, 2 RBI, 5 BB, 2 K.

RF Luis Durango (3-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, 3 SB) was the only Renegade with a multi-hit performance.

Durango grabbed his seventh multi-hit performance of the season with the Renegades and his first three-hit performance.

Durango is working a four-game hitting streak, batting .438/.438/.688 over the stretch with 2 2B, 3B, 4 R, 3 RBI, 3 K.

RHP Sean Paul Liñan (3.2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K) made his first relief appearance of the season, piggybacking on Herrera's start

Liñan has allowed multiple runs to score in each of his last nine outings.

Liñan only retired one leadoff batter in his four innings of work.

Liñan has walked multiple batters in his last five appearances. He's only not walked a batter in just three of 15 outings this year.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2026

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