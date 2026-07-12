Renegades Shut down Rome Offense

Published on July 11, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades defeated the Rome Emperors 7-1 on Saturday night at Heritage Financial Park, clinching a series victory.

The Renegades have split or won four of their last five series. Two of those have been against the Rome Emperors.

Every Renegade got a hit on Saturday night. Across their last four games, just one Renegades batter in total has failed to get on base.

Renegades and Emperors pitching combined to strike out 14 batters through 3.0 IP. The two pitching staffs struck out a total of 22 batters.

Hudson Valley struck out 12 batters on Saturday night. They have struck out 12-or-more for five nights in a row and a total of 88 batters across their last five games.

The Renegades lead the SAL in strikeouts with 890.

The Renegades hit another home run on Saturday. They have hit 61 homers in their last 40 games which is 65.6% of their season total of 93 home runs. They have hit a homer in 27 of their last 34 games.

The Renegades hit 94 homers in 129 games during the 2025 season.

The Renegades move to 7-3 this season against Rome, 6-2 against them in the second half, and 23-24 overall at Heritage Financial Park this season.

Hudson Valley also clinched a winning record on their 12-game homestand, going 7-5 through the first 11 games.

RHP Rory Fox (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K) struck out a career-high nine batters on Saturday night across 5.0 innings.

Fox's season ERA is currently at 4.72, the lowest it has been all season.

Fox did not allow a home run for the first time since 5/21 at Brooklyn (G2) and for just the third time this season.

Fox walked multiple batters for the first time since 5/29 vs Bowling Green when he walked four. He has walked six batters across his last 35.0 IP.

Fox loaded the bases in the bottom of the first inning but struck out the side to keep Rome scoreless. He stranded five Emperors on base through four innings.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-3, 2B, 2 R, BB, 2K, 2 SB) has reached base in 28 of his last 29 games played.

Arias hit his 14th double of the season, and his 10th since 6/5. He's tied for the team lead with Core Jackson and Wilson Rodriguez.

Arias stole his 22nd and 23rd bases of the season. He has the second-most stolen bases this season for the Renegades.

Since 6/5, Arias is batting .371/.412/.690 with a 1.102 OPS, 10 2B, 9 HR, 25 R, 31 RBI, 9 BB, 34 K.

DH Eric Genther (1-for-3, HR, R, 2 RBI, K) extended his on-base streak to 14 games.

Genther is hitting .349/.474/.628 with a 1.102 OPS, 10 R, 3 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 8 BB, 9 K.

Genther is one home run away from being the fifth Renegade this season to rip double-digit home runs.

SS Core Jackson (1-for-3, R, BB, 2 K, SB) extended his on-base streak to 18 games.

Jackson is hitting .278/.369/.486 (21-for-76) across it with 14 R, 12 RBI, 4 2B, 4 HR, 9 BB, 16 K.

Jackson has stolen a team-high 27 bases this season.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (1-for-2, 2B, R, 2 BB, SB) has reached base in 27 of his last 29 games played and is working an 18-game on-base streak.

Rodriguez is hitting .317/.438/.556 over the on-base streak with 12 R, 4 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 15 BB, 16 K.

Rodriguez grabbed his 14th double of the season, tied with Roderick Arias and Core Jackson for the most on the team.

RF Camden Troyer (1-for-3, R, RBI, K) extended his on-base streak to seven.

Troyer is hitting .308/.357/.346 over the stretch with 1 2B, 5 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB, 7 K.

1B Kyle West (1-for-4, K) has hits in his last four games.

West is slashing .375/.412/.563 over the three games with 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 6 K.

C Josue Gonzalez (1-for-2, 2B, R, RBI, BB) has gotten on base in his last four games.

Gonzalez is hitting .273/.471/.364 over the stretch with 5 BB and 2 K.

RF Luis Durango (1-for-3, 2B, RBI, 2 K) hit his fourth double of the season.

RHP Thomas Balboni Jr. (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) has allowed 1 R across 9.1 innings in his last nine appearances.

RHP Wilmy Sanchez (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) has not allowed a hit or a run in his last three outings.

RHP Kevin Stevens (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K) has delivered back-to-back scoreless relief appearances.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Sunday, July 12 Rome Emperors RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-7, 6.22) RHP Aiven Cabral (2-1, 0.82) 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 11, 2026

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