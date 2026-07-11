Rome Stops Renegades

Published on July 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades suffered their first loss of the series to the Rome Emperors 8-3 on Friday night at Heritage Financial Park.

The Renegades saw their five-game winning streak come to an end. It tied their season-long which was set from 4/19- 24.

All but one Renegade got on base in Friday night's loss. Across the last three games, just one Renegades batter has failed to get on base.

Hudson Valley struck out 14 batters on Friday night. They have struck out 12-or-more for four nights in a row and a total of 76 batters across their last five games.

The Renegades lead the SAL in strikeouts with 878.

Hudson Vally relievers saw their streak of 16.2 IP without allowing an earned run to score come to an end. Two of four Renegades relievers allowed a run to score on Friday night.

The Renegades fell to 6-3 this season against Rome, 5-2 against them in the second half, and 22-24 overall at Heritage Financial Park this season.

Renegades batters only grabbed two hits after the fifth inning.

Renegades relievers struck out the last five Emperors of the ball game.

LHP Henry Lalane (4.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, 1 HR) struck out eight batters across 4.2 innings in his High-A debut. It was the first time that he failed to complete at least five innings since 5/16 vs. Dunedin.

Four of the five hits that Lalane allowed in the start were extra-base hits (3 2B, 1 HR).

Lalane stranded four base runners through his first three innings pitched.

Lalane has struck out eight-or-more batters in each of his last five outings, including his last four with Single-A Tampa. He has seven-or-more strikeouts in seven of his last eight starts.

Lalane has walked only one batter across his last 18.2 innings.

Lalane allowed just his second home run of the season. His first came on 6/19 with Single-A Tampa.

Seven on Lalane's eight strikeouts were swinging, with four coming on fastballs, two on sliders and two on changeups.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-4, 2B, R, RBI, 2 K, SB) has reached base in 27 of his last 28 games played.

Arias grabbed his 13th double of the season, and his ninth since 6/5.

Arias stole his 21st base of the season. He has the second-most stolen bases this season for the Renegades.

Since 6/5, Arias is batting .375/.413/.696 with a 1.109 OPS, 9 2B, 9 HR, 23 R, 31 RBI, 8 BB, 32 K.

C Eric Genther (1-for-3, 2 RBI, K) extended his on-base streak to 13 games.

Genther is hitting .350/.491/.575 with a 1.066 OPS, 9 R, 3 2B, 2 HR, 7 RBI, 8 BB, 8 K.

SS Core Jackson (0-for-1, R, 2 BB, HBP, 2 SB) extended his on-base streak to 17 games.

Jackson is hitting .275/.363/.493 (20-for-73) across it with 13 R, 12 RBI, 4 2B, 4 HR, 8 BB, 14 K.

Jackson has stolen a team-high 26 bases this season.

Jackson saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (1-for-4, 2B, K) has reached base in 27 of his last 28 games played and is working a 17-game on-base streak.

Rodriguez is hitting .311/.421/.541 over the on-base streak with 11 R, 3 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 13 BB, 16 K.

Rodriguez grabbed his 13th double of the season, tied with Roderick Arias for the second most on the team.

RF Camden Troyer (0-for-3, BB, K) extended his on-base streak to six.

Over the six games, Troyer is hitting .318/.375/.364 with 1 2B, 4 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, 6 K.

1B Kyle West (1-for-4, 2 K) has hits in his last three games.

West is slashing .417/.462/.667 over the three games with 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 5 K.

DH Josue Gonzalez (1-for-3, BB) has gotten on base in his last three games.

Gonzalez is hitting .222/.462/.222 over the stretch with 4 BB and 2 K.

RHP Andrew Landry (1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K) has not allowed a run to score in four of his last five outings.

RHP Hansel Rincon (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) has not allowed a run in 13 of his last 15 appearances.

Since 5/10, Rincon has a 1.62 ERA over 16.2 IP with 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 8 BB, 33 K.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Saturday, July 11 Rome Emperors RHP Rory Fox (5-3, 4.92) TBD (Bullpen Game) 5:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 12 Rome Emperors RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-7, 6.22) RHP Aiven Cabral (2-1, 0.82) 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.