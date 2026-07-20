Renegades Announce Mystery Ball and Bobblehead Fundraiser for Dutchess County Baseball HOF

Published on July 20, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced today that they will be holding a Mystery Ball and Bobblehead fundraiser during their game on Thursday, July 30, 2026 to benefit the Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame.

There will be over 100 mystery bags filled with signed baseballs and bobbleheads for fans to purchase with proceeds benefitting the Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame. Among the items in the bags are autographed balls from Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Francisco Lindor and Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs, and a robust collection of bobbleheads including likenesses of David Ortiz, Bugs Bunny and George Lombard, Jr.

The fundraiser will be part of a special night at the ballpark with the Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame announcing its 2026 inductee class during a pregame ceremony. The Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame will be hosting its annual Dinner and Induction Ceremony on Sunday, November 8, 2026 inside the WMCHealth Club Lounge at Heritage Financial Park.

"Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame has been a huge supporter of celebrating the history and legacy of baseball in Dutchess County and we are excited for this opportunity to partner with them in 2026," said Tom Denlinger, General Manager of the Renegades. "This night will not only feature a fun Mystery Baseball and Bobblehead fundraiser benefiting them but also the Hudson Valley's first opportunity to see the 2026 inductee class, we hope you'll join us for this special night."

"The Dutchess County Baseball Hall of Fame is pleased to partner with the Hudson Valley Renegades in celebrating our 2026 Inductees," said Matt Veronesi, Board Member of the Hall of Fame. "The Renegades team have been amazing to work with and we are very excited to announce this year's inductees at the July 30th game as well as to bring awareness to our organization, and to then to have our Induction Dinner on November 8th at Heritage Financial Park in the WMCHealth Club Lounge."

Mystery Bags will be available for purchase for the price of $20 for one bag and $35 for two, limit two bags per person.

In addition to the Hall of Fame announcement, the July 30 game is also Video Game Night featuring a Renegades 8-bit replica jersey for the first 1,000 guests presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union. It is also a Thirsty ThursdayTM with $2 Busch Light cans available until last call, 50% off Bud Light cans and Michelob Ultra drafts for two hours after gates open at the Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container bar, and 50% off Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager drafts for two hours after gates open at the Sloop Brewing Co. Beer Balcony.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, with gates opening to Summit Club Members at 5 p.m. and for all ticketholders at 5:30.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 20, 2026

Renegades Announce Mystery Ball and Bobblehead Fundraiser for Dutchess County Baseball HOF - Hudson Valley Renegades

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