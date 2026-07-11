Late Rally Falls Short as Grasshoppers Drop 9-8 Contest

Published on July 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers designated hitter Easton Carmichael

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers designated hitter Easton Carmichael(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped a 9-8 decision to the Greenville Drive on Friday, July 10. With the victory, Greenville improved to 8-11 in the second half, while Greensboro fell to 12-7. The Drive outhit the Grasshoppers, 13-8.

Easton Carmichael paced the Greensboro offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Sammy Stafura, Edward Florentino, Jared Jones, Cam Janik, and Dylan Palmer each added a hit for the Grasshoppers.

Mason White led the Drive at the plate, finishing 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI, and two runs scored. Gerardo Rodriguez also turned in a strong performance, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and two runs scored. Justin Gonzales and Luke Heyman each collected two hits, while Ronny Hernandez also recorded a hit.

Right-handed pitcher Bryan Mena made the start for Greensboro, striking out three while allowing five hits and three earned runs over 5.2 innings. Yulian Quintana was charged with the loss, dropping to 3-1 on the season.

Right-hander Marcus Phillips started for Greenville, striking out six while allowing two hits, one earned run, and issuing four walks over 4.2 innings. Shea Sprague earned the victory in relief to improve to 3-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Saturday, July 11 at 6:30 PM for Grateful Dead Night. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

Images from this story







South Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.