That's Amore: Stock Strikes out Eight over 3.1 No-Hit Frames as 'Clones Top Blue Rocks, 3-1, to Even Series at 2-2

Published on July 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - In front of 4,231 fans on Italian Night, the Cyclones picked up their second consecutive victory, defeating the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 3-1. RHP Robert Stock struck out eight over 3.1 hitless innings, while CF John Bay went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in the win.

One night after RHP Dakota Hawkins tossed 6.0 perfect innings, Stock had a near-perfect start of his own. Stock retired 10 of 11 batters he faced, with the lone batter reaching on a dropped third strike.

After RHP Bryce Jenkins recorded the final two outs of the 4th to earn his third win, RHP Kevin Herget threw 2.0 hitless innings in the second game of his rehab assignment with Brooklyn to push the no-hit bid into the 7th.

The Blue Rocks (11-8, 42-42) finally broke into the hit column in the 7th. 3B Angel Feliz hit a slow ground ball to 1B Trace Willhoite, but the ball snuck into the outfield after taking a bad bounce.

The Cyclones (9-9, 34-49) opened the scoring early for the second-straight night. CF John Bay led off the 2nd with his 14th double of the season. SS Colin Houck drove in the game's first run with a two-out RBI single. From there, 2B Jamari Baylor hit the Cyclones' second double of the frame to put Brooklyn in front, 2-0.

In the 4th, Brooklyn extended its lead. Bay led off the inning with his second hit of the night, and would later score on a passed ball to give the Cyclones a 3-0 advantage.

Wilmington broke up the Cyclones' shutout in the 8th. 2B Miguel Villaroel ripped the Blue Rocks' first hard hit of the night for the second consecutive game with a single up the middle. After a pair of walks, C Kevin Bazzell smoked an RBI single that tipped off Baylor's glove before reaching the outfield to cut Brooklyn's lead to 3-1. Still, Wilmington would not scratch across anything further, despite loading the bases.

RHP Tanner Witt struck out a pair in a 1-2-3 9th to close out the 3-1 victory. The Houston native earned his first career save in the win.

The Cyclones will go for their third-straight win over the Blue Rocks on Saturday at 6:00 P.M. at Maimonides Park. LHP Daviel Hurtado (4-1, 1.49 ERA) will make his eighth start for Brooklyn. Wilmington projects to counter with RHP Bryan Polanco (5-1, 5.74 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2026

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