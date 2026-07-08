Greensboro Collects 16 Hits in Win over Drive

Published on July 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Murf Gray

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers infielder Murf Gray(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Greenville Drive, 16-3, on Wednesday, July 8. With the victory, Greensboro improved to 12-5 on the season, while Greenville fell to 6-11. The Grasshoppers outhit the Drive, 16-4, while Greenville committed two errors compared to Greensboro's one.

Infielder Murf Gray paced the Grasshoppers' offense, going 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Infielder Dylan Palmer followed with a 2-for-4 performance that included a double, one RBI, and three runs scored. Additional hits for Greensboro came from Sammy Stafura (2), Axiel Plaz (2), Brian Sanchez (2), Cam Janik (2), Edward Florentino, Jhonny Severino, and Josh Tate.

Center fielder Isaiah Jackson led the Drive offensively, finishing 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and one run scored. Enddy Azocar, Justin Gonzales, and Stanley Tucker each added a hit for Greenville.

Right-handed pitcher Seth Hernandez made the start for Greensboro, striking out four while allowing two hits, one earned run, and one walk over three innings. Left-hander Victor Cabreja earned the win in relief to improve to 5-4 on the season, while Treyson Peters recorded his first hold of the year.

Right-hander Kyson Witherspoon started for Greenville, striking out four while surrendering five hits, three earned runs, and two walks over 4.2 innings. Witherspoon was charged with the loss and fell to 2-4 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their home series against the Greenville Drive tomorrow, Thursday, July 9 at 6:30 PM For Thirsty Thursday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

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South Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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