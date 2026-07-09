Hanson hits 12th homer, Hujsak homers twice for Hot Rods

Published on July 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A big second inning and a pair of big flies helped Bowling Green run away from Hub City in the second game of the series at Fifth Third Park Wednesday. The Spartanburgers (5-12, 39-44) fell 8-2 to the Hot Rods (10-7, 57-25).

Hub City starter Izack Tiger (L, 0-3) blew through the top of Bowling Green's order in the top of the first. The Spartanburgers gave him the lead in the bottom half. Yeison Morrobel walked to start against Dominic Niman (W, 6-2). He advanced to third on a single from Hector Osorio and came around to score on a Gleider Figuereo base hit.

Tiger had a much more difficult time in the second. A walk and two singles started the inning to load the bases. Bryan Broecker drove in two runs with a single back up the middle. After a fourth straight single, Juanfel Peguero made it 3-1 with an RBI groundout. Aidan Smith's single added a fourth run, and a walk followed to load the bases and end the day for Tiger.

Owen Proksch entered with the 'Burgers down three. The lefty stranded the bases loaded with a strikeout and a groundout. Proksch proceeded to strike out six more in the next two innings, stifling the Hot Rods offense through the fourth.

Niman shut down Hub City across that same stretch. Bowling Green added one more run as soon as the 'Burgers went back to the bullpen in the fifth. Connor Hujsak sent the second pitch of the night from Brock Porter out to left-center for his 19th homer of the season. Luke Hanson answered with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the fifth. Hub City's shortstop is tied with Figuereo and Morrobel for the team lead.

Porter put up a pair of zeroes in the sixth and seventh. Niman ended his night with a scoreless sixth, tossing 92 pitches in the win. Andres Galan came on and pitched a one-two-three seventh inning.

With two outs in the eighth, Porter walked Jhon Diaz. Peguero tripled to right field to add on to the lead. Bowling Green tacked on two more on a two-run homer from Hujsak in the ninth against Porter, his second bomb of the night. Luke Savage came in for the final two outs of the inning. Galan stranded two 'Burgers runners in the eighth, and Jonathan Russell ended the night with a scoreless ninth.

Game three between Hub City and Bowling Green is slated for 6:35 p.m. Thursday. The Spartanburgers' starter is TBD. The Hot Rods hand the baseball to Rays' No. 17 prospect Jose Urbina (4-3, 4.10 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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