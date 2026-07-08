The Most Interesting Man in the 'Burg

Published on July 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







Sometimes, you hear him before you see him. The big, booming voice that spans through hallways and echoes around a locker room.

The first thing you see is his smile. And most of the time, it stretches from ear to ear. Laughter and conversation follow in J'Briell Easley's direction, regardless of where he goes or what he's discussing.

"He's bought in on anything," said Hub City reliever Kai Wynyard. "Dancing in the clubhouse, video games, he's all in on everything we do."

The pipes and personality fit the frame. At 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, Easley is as strong as an ox. He's still smooth and athletic enough to explode into a backflip at a moment's notice.

On a start date, the smiles, laughter, and conversation evaporate - Easley stalks the halls like a carnivore hunting prey. He enters what he calls "the competitive mindset," preparing to unleash his high-90s fastball and arsenal of off-speeds, including a slider which catcher Ben Hartl calls one of the best breaking balls on the roster. Matched up against the Rome Emperors on May 20, Easley decimated the Braves High-A affiliate, tossing three hitless, scoreless innings and striking out seven.

"I had a good attitude going into that start...," said Easley. "I'm usually a nice person, and I had to get a little mean. I told myself competitive things - I didn't have any doubts."

"His confidence has improved a lot," said Pitching Coach Mason Milkey. "He's really learning to pitch and attack the strike zone with his best stuff."

Easley is a magnetic person and an eye-catching talent. He's still rounding into the best version of himself as a pitcher, repeatedly bouncing back from injuries that have cut his seasons short. As impressive as his top form is on the mound, the things he can do away from the baseball field are just as intriguing.

A three-sport athlete in high school, Easley chose baseball over high-level college football overtures and his love for basketball, where he was a four-year contributor and team captain at Shawnee High School in Oklahoma. He decided to play junior college baseball, which provided an opportunity to go pro after two years instead of the three required at the D1 level.

His career got off to a rocky start at Cowley County Community College, as he injured his knee celebrating a goal at a soccer game in 2019. When Easley finally got on the field, he shredded the competition, winning Jayhawk Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2021 and helping Cowley to the JuCo World Series in 2022. Kansas came calling, and after missing '23 with another injury, Easley burst onto the scene in 2024, striking out 11 Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Tournament and earning a shot in pro baseball with the Rangers.

"He hadn't pitched a whole lot for us, but we needed someone to step up, and he delivered," said former Spartanburgers catcher Ben Hartl, Easley's college teammate at Kansas. "It was one of the most dominant pitching performances I've ever seen."

Easley continued that momentum into his first season as a professional. Pitching to a 3.55 ERA with 37 strikeouts and just 10 walks, injuries struck him again. After throwing a breaking ball in early June of 2025, he felt a pinch in his shoulder. Easley had suffered a sub-scapular tear, a rotator cuff issue which he "wouldn't wish on anyone." The Rangers shut him down in mid-June; he spent the rest of the year in Arizona with Texas' rehab group.

"The rehab program has a culture where guys come out of there physically and mentally transformed," said Milkey, who spent two summers as a pitching coach with the Arizona Complex League Rangers, where players on the mend get their first game action post-rehab. "Jay was completely invested in the process and the program."

"[In Arizona,] I learned I am more resilient than I originally thought." said Easley. "[Rangers rehab coordinator] Keith Comstock is tough on you, and if your head isn't in the right place, he'll get you there by any means necessary."

Easley's main takeaway from his latest rehab process: not everything is as serious as it may seem. When he isn't picking up a baseball to start a game, he embodies that mantra, cracking jokes and keeping the rest of the dugout loose.

Easley arguably serves a bigger responsibility to his teammates off the field than he does on the field: team barber. A hobby that he first picked up out of self-preservation in 2020, when barbershops were closed and he desperately needed a haircut, has now turned into a way to endear himself to teammates and make a little cash on the side. When a Spartanburger needs a trim, he turns to "JBlendz."

"He's been my barber for a month," said Spartanburgers reliever Luke Savage. "I was nervous at first, but he came through."

Beyond the barber chair, Easley is the best Rocket League player on the team - he prides himself on his ability to score goals in virtual car soccer. He has picked up the harmonica over the past two months, and is known for his impressions of his teammates, parroting their uniquities between belly laughs.

"He always brings good energy," said Savage. "You sometimes don't know what you're going to get, but it's always good energy."







South Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

The Most Interesting Man in the 'Burg - Hub City Spartanburgers

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