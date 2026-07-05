Spartanburgers Bash Three Homers in Fourth of July Victory at Asheville

Published on July 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







ASHEVILLE, NC - Hub City snapped a four-game skid with power, speed and swing-and-miss Saturday at Asheville. The 'Burgers (5-9, 39-41) spoiled the Fourth of July fun for a capacity crowd at HomeTrust Park, coming out on top 4-3 over the Tourists (9-5, 26-53).

A pair of solo shots brought the Spartanburgers back into the game in the third, and Chandler Pollard gave Hub City the lead with his second inside-the-park homer of the season in the top of the eighth. Four 'Burgers combined for 15 strikeouts which tied a season high. Ismael Agreda (W, 2-4) recorded seven through four innings.

Asheville threw the first punch, as Chase Call poked an RBI infield single off A.J. Russell to plate Caden Powell. Tourists' shortstop Marcus Brown hit a solo home run in the second to double the home lead. After the Brown homer, Russell retired eight of the last nine he faced. The Rangers' No. 3 prospect struck out five.

Hub City's offense came alive in the third. Cal Stark crushed his second 'Burger bomb of the season over the left field fence, and three batters later, Hector Osorio ripped his organization-leading 18th home run of the season (fifth in High-A) past the 40-foot wall in right.

The game remained tied at two until the sixth. Case Matter entered for Russell and punched out the final out of the fourth. Agreda was the next man out of the bullpen for Hub City, and he posted a zero in the fifth. The Tourists took the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Jack Moss brought home Nehomar Ochoa Jr. with a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the seventh, the Spartanburgers put the pressure on Jordan Carr. Carter Garate singled, Luke Hanson doubled and Osorio walked to load the bases. Carr had Gleider Figuereo down to his final strike but slung a sweeper to the backstop. Garate hustled home to tie the game 3-3.

With a clean slate, Agreda churned through the Asheville lineup. The right-hander struck out seven total Tourists; five of the last six outs he recorded were strikeouts through the eighth.

The final Spartanburgers homer came in the top of the eighth, as Pollard used the confines of HomeTrust Park to his advantage. Facing Michael Cuevas (L, 1-1), Pollard ripped a deep fly ball off the top of the padded wall in center field. The baseball landed in left center; by the time Asheville relayed the baseball to the infield, Pollard was crossing the plate. Hub City's third inside-the-park home run of the season (Pollard's second) pushed the Spartanburgers ahead 4-3. After Agreda posted a zero in the eighth, Owen Proksch (S, 1) battled through a double and a walk to earn his first professional save and seal the win.

The season series finale between Hub City and Asheville begins at 1:05 p.m. ET Sunday. 'Burgers right-hander D.J. McCarty (2-3, 5.05 ERA) opposes Dylan Howard (0-3, 8.61 ERA) of Asheville.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2026

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