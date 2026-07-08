Hub City Drops Series Opener to Bowling Green

Published on July 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Multiple showers passed through downtown Spartanburg, muting the return home for Hub City (5-11, 39-43), who fell to Bowling Green (9-7, 56-25) in the series opener 4-2.

Due to a popup shower in the leadup to first pitch, the Hot Rods and Spartanburgers did not start until 7:05 p.m. ET. Both starters were not fazed by the delay. Enrique Segura and Hot Rods right-hander Jacob Kisting traded two scoreless innings. Segura struck out four of his first six outs.

Bowling Green got to Segura in the third. Aidan Smith poked a one-out single, stole second and came around to score on a line drive from Nathan Flewelling. Afterwards, Segura battled back for two more scoreless innings. Hub City's starter struck out a season-high seven. Kisting allowed two hits and a walk through four scoreless frames.

Segura finished the top of the fifth, then the skies opened. Rain showered Fifth Third Park for 30 minutes, forcing the game into a 1:10 delay. Both teams turned to the bullpen when the game resumed at 9:15. Cade Citelli (W, 4-0) retired all three 'Burgers he faced in the bottom of the fifth. J'Briell Easley struck out two in a scoreless top of the sixth.

Trailing 1-0, the Spartanburgers finally found the scoreboard against Citelli in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Yeison Morrobel came to the plate. Morrobel worked the count full; After taking what he thought was ball four, he was called back to the plate by the home plate umpire. Morrobel ripped the next pitch over the right field wall to tie the game at one.

Bowling Green struck back in the top of the seventh. Facing Cole Roland (L, 3-1), Carlos Colmenarez led off the inning with a double. A bunt single from Jhon Diaz advanced Colmenarez to third, and Diaz took second on a passed ball. Smith plated Colmenarez with a deep sacrifice fly to center field to take a 2-1 lead. Flewelling then scored Diaz with another RBI single and proceeded to steal second. After a flyout, Narciso Polanco hit a dribbler back to the mound; Roland threw wide of first, and Quincy Scott dropped the ball while trying to tag Polanco. Flewelling hustled home from second base to increase the Hot Rods' lead to 4-1.

After a scoreless bottom of the seventh from Junior William, Hub City got one back in the bottom of the eighth. Morrobel reached on a two-base error on a slow dribbler. He took third on a Luke Hanson single and scored on a sacrifice fly from Hector Osorio.

Thanks to two scoreless innings of relief from Case Matter, Hub City hit the bottom of the ninth trailing by just two runs. Noah Beal (S, 8) conceded a leadoff single to Maxton Martin, but a flyout and a double play ended the game.

The Spartanburgers and Hot Rods hope for a sunnier start on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. ET. Izack Tiger (0-2, 11.12 ERA) makes his first start at Fifth Third Park against Dominic Niman (5-2, 4.50 ERA).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2026

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