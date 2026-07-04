Hub City Falls to Asheville in Tight Friday Matchup

Published on July 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Hub City couldn't get back to winning ways Friday, falling 4-3 to Asheville at HomeTrust Park in front of a sold-out crowd. The Spartanburgers (4-9, 38-41) had the tying run on first base in the ninth but couldn't capitalize on a last-gasp offensive against the Tourists (9-4, 26-52).

Both teams traded runs in the first. The 'Burger bats struck quickly against Asheville starter Parker Smith. Yeison Morrobel ripped a leadoff double and scored two batters later as Hector Osorio grounded out. The Tourists bounced back, walking twice against Caden Scarborough and scoring a run on a Jack Moss RBI single.

Two innings later, Osorio returned to the plate. Smith offered a hanging slider which the lefty ripped over the right field wall. Osorio's fourth High-A homer gave the Spartanburgers a 2-1 advantage. Asheville answered once more, as Caden Powell singled home Freuddy Batista to tie the game.

Scarborough lasted 4 1/3 innings and struck out two. Joe Adametz (L, 2-5) entered for Scarborough in the fifth; Asheville quickly took the lead on a walk, a hit batsman, a go-ahead RBI double from Powell and a sacrifice fly from Moss, which would prove to be pivotal later. The Tourists' 4-2 lead would remain steady until the ninth.

Smith (W, 4-3) settled in on the other side. The right-hander pitched into the sixth and got two outs before he was removed from the game. Conor Steinbaugh and Jackson Wells bridged the Tourists to the ninth.

Facing Francisco Frias, Theo Hardy worked a one-out walk in the ninth. He advanced to second on defensive indifference. Hub City was down to its final strike, but Cal Stark fought a breaking ball up the middle for an RBI single to cut the Tourists lead to 4-3. Frias (S, 2) retired Morrobel to end the game.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2026

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