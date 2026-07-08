Jersey Ceremony, Troop Supply Drive on Military Appreciation Night, July 23rd

Published on July 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - As part of Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, July 23rd, the BlueClaws will host a Troop Supply Drive in conjunction with the IBEW Local 400 Military Committee

Boxes will be set up for the Troop Supply and Care Package Drive in the front of the ballpark and fans are encouraged to donate razors, snacks, baby wipes, shampoo, soap, non-chocolate candies and sweets, sun block with SPF 40+, lip balm, writing utensils, silly string, deodorant, tissues, q-tips, white socks, batteries, insect repellent, and flashlights.

Military Appreciation Night also includes a series of pre-game ceremonies honoring those who serve and have served the country.

Then, be sure to stay after the game for the fifth annual Military Appreciation Night Jersey Ceremony. At this game, BlueClaws players will wear jerseys featuring the names of fallen military heroes.

After the game, players will present those jerseys to the families of the military heroes in a special ceremony that takes place immediately following the conclusion of the game.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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