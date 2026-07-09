Keys Fall to BlueClaws Wednesday Night at Home

Published on July 8, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys dropped game two of the six-game series to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Phillies) Wednesday night, losing by a score of 9-5 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys took the defeat to the BlueClaws after falling behind by as much as six during the middle portions of the ballgame, as Frederick looks to get back in track during game three of the series on Thursday night.

Following the Keys and BlueClaws going off the board in the first inning of play, Frederick struck first on an RBI sacrifice fly from Randal Diaz, making it a 1-0 lead early for Frederick heading into the third.

Jersey Shore scored for the first time of the night with a two-run top of the third inning on a two-RBI double, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead approaching the fourth in the Key City.

The BlueClaws recorded a five-run top of the fourth with the frame capped off by a two-RBI single to left field, increasing the advantage to 7-1 going into the fifth inning at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Cohen Achen came on in relief in the top of the fifth and finished his night with a scoreless frame, keeping it a 7-1 game approaching the sixth inning in game two of the six-game series.

Frederick came back with one run in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly from Vance Honeycutt, making it a 7-2 game through six innings of play Wednesday night.

During the bottom of the seventh, Frederick plated home two runs thanks to a Jersey Shore error at first and an RBI sacrifice fly from Victor Figueroa, trimming the deficit to three at 7-4 heading into the eighth inning.

Two runs however came home for the BlueClaws during the top of the eighth inning on a single and an error, putting their lead back up to five at 9-4, but a solo homer for Yasmil Bucce made it a four-run game at 9-5 moving into the ninth, with the Keys looking for a late rally.

After Chandler Marsh completed a scoreless top of the ninth inning on the hill, Frederick went scoreless in the bottom frame, as the BlueClaws evened up the series at one game apiece with a 9-5 victory in the Key City.

The third game of the series between the Keys and the BlueClaws is set for Thursday night, with first pitch taking place at 7 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Thursday's game represents Taphouse Thursday in the ballpark with there being craft beer specials available at the 4 1/2 Inning Taphouse.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 8, 2026

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