Keys Win Back-and-Forth Thriller Over Cyclones Friday Night

Published on July 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys defeated the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) by a score of 8-7 Friday night, winning their second straight game at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys offense wasted no time, scoring two runs off Brooklyn starter Dakota Hawkins in the bottom of the first. RJ Austin led off with his fifth home run of the season before Ike Irish walked, stole a base, advanced on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error. Entering his 16th appearance of the season, Hawkins had allowed just six earned runs through 31 innings of work.

Twine Palmer made his 6th start for the Keys on the mound. After getting a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the first, with a strikeout and caught stealing to end the first frame, he struck out two more batters in the second inning.

Leandro Arias led off the bottom of the 2nd inning with a solo homer to give the Keys a 3-0 lead. After the homer, Colin Yeaman hit his first triple of the season before Austin drove him in with a double. With a 4-0 lead just 1.1 innings into the game, Frederick had four extra base hits and had scored in nine of the last 10 innings. After a walk to Brandon Butterworth, Yasmil Bucce singled to right field to score Austin and Butterworth.

The first two batters reached on a walk and single in the top of the third off Palmer. Yohairo Cuevas hit his fifth home run in the last week to score three runs and put Brooklyn on the board 6-3. After the homer, Palmer struck out the top three batters in the Brooklyn order.

Hawkins went just two innings for the Cyclones. He gave up six runs on six hits and gave way to Parker Carlson who got a 1-2-3 bottom of the third. For the Keys, Palmer went five innings while striking out eight and allowing three runs.

Jacob Cravey entered the game for Frederick in the sixth inning. He allowed a leadoff single to Yonatan Henriquez before retiring Ronald Hernandez and walking Corey Collins. He got a pop out from Daiverson Gutierrez before John Bay hit his 11th home run of the season to tie the game at six. JT Benson followed suit, hitting a solo homer to left field and giving the Cyclones their first lead of the night. Chandler Marsh entered with two outs in the inning and two runners on base, but recorded a strikeout to end the inning.

With Gregori Louis on the mound in the seventh inning, the Keys got back on the board with a pair of runs. They reclaimed the lead after Butterworth doubled and Honeycutt singled and stole second base. Colin Tuft then delivered a two-RBI single to left field, giving the Keys the 8-7 lead heading into the eighth inning.

Bradley Brehmer struck out the side in the top of the eighth inning before giving way to Todd Kniebbe in the ninth. Kniebbe allowed a leadoff walk to Cuevas before Voit flew out to right field. With Cuevas dancing off the bag at first base the entire inning, Kniebbe continued to throw over before picking him off for the second out of the inning. One pitch later, Kniebbe struck out Henriquez to end the game and earn his second save of the season.

Game five of the six-game series between the Keys and Cyclones is set for Saturday afternoon for a special 1 p.m. first pitch to celebrate the Fourth of July at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. The game will also be broadcast on MASN.

Saturday's game will feature the Stars and Strikes ticket package which is a two and a half hour all you can eat BBQ Picnic on the Coors Light Chill Deck. Additionally, every 250th fan in attendance will receive a Keys prize pack in celebration of America's 250th Birthday.

-www.FrederickKeys.com-







South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.