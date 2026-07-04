Grasshoppers' Winning Streak Snapped by Hot Rods

Published on July 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release









Greensboro Grasshoppers' Cameron Keshock on the mound

(Greensboro Grasshoppers) Greensboro Grasshoppers' Cameron Keshock on the mound(Greensboro Grasshoppers)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers dropped their first game of the series to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 7-6, on Friday, July 3. With the win, Bowling Green improved to 7-6 in the second half, while Greensboro fell to 10-3. The Grasshoppers outhit the Hot Rods, 12-10, despite committing one error.

Infielder Sammy Stafura paced the Greensboro offense, going 3-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs scored. Outfielder Dylan Palmer followed with a 2-for-3 performance that included a double and two runs scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from Easton Carmichael (2), Murf Gray, Jhonny Severino, Josh Tate, Carlos Caro, and Brian Sanchez.

Bowling Green was led offensively by outfielder Connor Hujsak, who went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two RBI, and one run scored. Infielder Ryan McCoy added two home runs in a 2-for-3 performance, driving in two runs and scoring three times. Bryan Broecker collected two hits, while Narciso Polanco, Tony Santa Maria, and Carlos Colmenarez each added one.

Right-handed pitcher Cameron Keshock made the start for Greensboro, striking out nine over five innings while allowing four hits, four earned runs, and three walks. Draven Zeigler was charged with the loss, falling to 2-2 on the season.

Right-hander Jose Urbina started for Bowling Green, striking out six while allowing two hits and two earned runs across three innings. Jack Kartsonas earned the victory in relief to improve to 5-3 on the season.

The Grasshoppers continue their homestand against the Bowling Green Hot Rods tomorrow, Saturday, July 4, at 6:30PM for our 250 th Fireworks Celebration. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.

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South Atlantic League Stories from July 3, 2026

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