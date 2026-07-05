Grasshoppers Rally Past Hot Rods for 9-7 Victory

Published on July 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Grasshoppers defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods, 9-7, on Saturday, July 4. With the victory, Greensboro improved to 11-3 in the second half of the season, while Bowling Green dropped to 7-7. The Grasshoppers outhit the Hot Rods, 10-6, and both clubs committed one error.

Outfielder Brian Sanchez paced the Greensboro offense, going 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, one RBI, and two runs scored. Infielder Sammy Stafura also turned in a strong performance, finishing 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Additional hits for the Grasshoppers came from Axiel Plaz, Murf Gray, Easton Carmichael, Jhonny Severino, Josh Tate, and Dylan Palmer.

Catcher Nathan Flewelling led Bowling Green offensively, going 1-for-2 with a home run, one RBI, and two runs scored. Tony Santa Maria, Connor Hujsak, Marshall Toole, Carlos Colmenarez, and Jhon Diaz each added a hit for the Hot Rods.

Right-handed pitcher Bryan Mena made the start for Greensboro, recording three strikeouts over 4.1 innings. He allowed three hits, six runs (three earned), and issued four walks. Victor Cabreja earned the victory in relief to improve to 4-4 on the season. Jacob Bimbi recorded his third hold of the year, while Treyson Peters picked up his third save.

Right-hander Trevor Harrison started for Bowling Green, striking out four while allowing six hits, six runs (five earned), and two walks across five innings. Garrett Gainey was charged with the loss, falling to 3-2 on the season.

The Grasshoppers finish up their homestand against the Bowling Green Hot Rods tomorrow, Sunday, July 5, at 2:00PM for Family Funday Sunday. To purchase tickets to any home Grasshoppers game please call 336-268-2255 or visit gsohoppers.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2026

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