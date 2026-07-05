Hot Rods Homer Three Times in 9-7 Loss to Grasshoppers

Published on July 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Greensboro, North Carolina - The Bowling Green Hot Rods (54-25, 7-7) homered three times but squandered a lead late against the Greensboro Grasshoppers (52-28, 11-3) on Saturday, dropping the matchup 9-7 at First National Bank Field in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Greensboro took the lead in the bottom of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Trevor Harrison. Sammy Stufura singled and Edwards Florentino walked to start the frame. One out later, Murf Gray hit a three-run homer to left, giving Greensboro a 3-0 lead.

The Hot Rods responded in the top of the second against Grasshoppers starter Bryan Mena. Marshall Toole walked, and Carlos Colmenarez reached on a fielding error from Gray. Jhon Diaz lined a solo homer to right, tying the game at 3-3.

Nathan Flewelling put the Hot Rods in the lead with a solo homer to lead off the third against Mena, making it a 4-3 Hot Rods advantage.

The Grasshoppers tied the game in the bottom of the fourth against Harrison. Easton Carmicheal singled, and Brian Sanchez tripled him home, evening the score at 4-4.

Bowling Green regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning with Mena still on the bump. Flewelling walked, and Connor Hujsak blasted a two-run homer to left-center, making it 6-4. Victor Cabreja came in to relieve Mena and walked Narciso Polanco. Polanco stole second and Toole brought him in to score with a base hit, increasing the Bowling Green lead to 7-4.

One run came around to score for the Grasshoppers in the bottom of the fifth against Harrison. Dylan Palmer led off the inning with a walk. Stafura singled to left, and a throwing error from Polanco allowed Palmer to score, placing Stafura at third with a 7-5 score. Axiel Plaz singled in Stafura, bringing the score to 7-6.

Greensboro gained the lead in the bottom of the sixth against Bowling Green reliever Garrett Gainey. Sanchez reached on a fielder's choice, Josh Tate walked, and Palmer singled to right to load the bases. Stafura scored Sanchez and advanced Tate to third with a sacrifice fly to center, tying the game at 7-7. On a double steal, Tate took home, and Palmer stole second, giving the Grasshoppers an 8-7 advantage.

The final run of the game scored in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single from Tate, pushing the lead to 9-7. Bowling Green failed to score the rest of the way, dropping the matchup, 9-7.

Cabreja (4-4) picked up the win, tossing 1.2 innings, allowing one run on three hits while walking two and striking out one. Gainey (3-2) was given the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits with one walk over 2.2 innings. Treyson Peters (3) earned the save, walking one while recording the final two outs.

The Hot Rods and Grasshoppers play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with a 1:00 PM CT first pitch at First National Bank Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Kaleb Corbett (2-0, 3.34) with the Greensboro starter TBD.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.