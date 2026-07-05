Win Streak Ends at Eight as Hub City Takes 4-3 Win

Published on July 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Every streak ends eventually. Saturday night at HomeTrust Park, the Hub City Spartanburgers ended this one.

A little league home run from Chandler Pollard in the eighth inning proved to be the difference as Hub City edged the Tourists 4-3, snapping Asheville's eight-game winning streak in front of a sold-out 4,003-person Fourth of July crowd. The loss dropped the Tourists to 9-5 in the second half, though they maintain sole possession of first place in the South Atlantic League Southern Division after Winston-Salem also lost Saturday.

Nolan Devos was outstanding on the mound, going 5.2 innings and allowing just two earned runs with pinpoint control. He deserved better than a no-decision, and remains 1-6.

Asheville jumped out early. Chase Call singled to score a run in the first, his 12th RBI of the series, part of a remarkable 8-for-15 showing with a home run and four walks against Hub City this week. Marcus Brown followed in the second with a no-doubter to right for his second home run in as many games. 2-0 Tourists.

Hub City answered in the third. Cal Stark, who had gone 1-for-15 in the series entering the at bat, crushed a no-doubter to left to get the Spartanburgers on the board. Hector Osorio followed with a wall-scraper to right that barely cleared at 343 feet to tie the game. 2-2.

The game went quiet from there until Jack Moss launched a sacrifice fly to center in the sixth to score Nehomar Ochoa Jr. and give Asheville a 3-2 lead. Ismael Agreda locked in after that, striking out seven over four innings to keep the Tourists from pulling away.

Jordan Carr relieved Devos and was fine until the seventh. With two outs and the bases loaded, Carr bounced a breaking ball to the backstop with two strikes on Gleider Figuereo. Carter Garate scored from third to tie the game. Carr struck Figuereo out on the very next pitch, but the damage was done.

Then came the eighth. Michael Cuevas took the hill and was cruising until Pollard launched a fly ball to center. Justin Thomas Jr. couldn't read it off the bat, started in, then turned and raced back toward the wall. He leaped, the ball glanced off his glove, and he crashed hard into the wall and landed in a heap on the warning track. Thomas got up quickly and fired the ball in, but Pollard never stopped running. By the time the relay came in, Pollard had torn around third and scored standing up. The little league home run made it 4-3 Hub City and proved to be the winning run. Thomas was shaken up on the play but stayed in the game.

Asheville got runners on first and second with two outs in the ninth but Owen Proksch closed the door to earn the save.

Moss was the lone bright spot at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two doubles in what was otherwise a six-hit night for the Tourists.

Asheville falls to 9-5 in the second half but remains in sole possession of first place in the Southern Division. The two teams wrap up the series Sunday afternoon at HomeTrust Park. Dylan Howard takes the ball for Asheville against Hub City's D.J. McCarty. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2026

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