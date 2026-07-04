Renegades Game Notes - 7/4/2026

Published on July 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (35-42, 5-8) vs. Wilmington Blue Rocks (40-38, 9-4)

LHP Franyer Herrera (5-3, 3.99 ERA) vs. RHP Yoel Tejeda, Jr. (2-5, 3.59 ERA)

| Game 78 | Home Game 41 | Saturday, July 4, 2026 | Heritage Financial Park | Wappingers Falls, N.Y. | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Today's Theme Game: America 250 Celebration - Independence Day MEGA Fireworks presented by Central Hudson!

Postgame: MEGA Fireworks Show, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAY: The Renegades return home after a two-week road trip to square off in a six-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks, the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. It's the second of five meetings between the Renegades and the Blue Rocks, and the second of three meetings at Heritage Financial Park. The first time around, Wilmington won five of six in the Hudson Valley.

STARTING ANEW: Friday began the second half of the 2026 SAL season, with records in the standings resetting to 0-0 for all teams. The First Half SAL North Championship was clinched on Thursday night by the Frederick Keys, who await to face the Second Half Champion in the North Division Series in September.

FIRST HALF FLOW: The Renegades had a rollercoaster of a first half to the 2026 season. After the first two series of the year, the 'Gades found themselves in fifth in the SAL North, but they worked their way to the top spot in the division going into May. However, Hudson Valley then went just 9-18 in the second month of the season, dropping it to fourth in the division. While the Renegades couldn't recover to make a push for the top spot, they did find more of their offense, averaging over 6.0 runs per game across their final series in the first half.

YES OFFENSE: Since Wednesday, June 10, the Renegades have the second-best batting average in the SAL. They are hitting .295/.374/.499 as a team. They also have the third-best OPS in the SAL over that stretch at .873. The Renegades have the fifth-highest batting average and the 13th-highest OPS in MiLB since 6/10. Additionally, the Renegades are averaging 6.4 runs scored across their last five series compared to just 4.4 runs across their first three in May. The big reason for this jump in offense is that Core Jackson returned from the IL on 5/26.

SHUT IT DOWN: Franyer Herrera and Rory Fox have each thrown complete game shutouts (7 inn.) for the Renegades this season. Fox's came on 5/21 (G1) at Brooklyn, and Herrera's came on 6/28 (G1) at Bowling Green. They became the first Renegades teammates to throw complete game shutouts since 2009 when Alex Colome and Jason McEachern did so. There have been five complete game shutouts thrown in MiLB this season of at least 7.0 innings, and the Renegades are the only team who have two The Renegades have thrown three CG SHO of 7.0-or-more innings since becoming a Yankees affiliate in 2021, with Kyle Carr (7/2/25 (G2) vs Brooklyn) being the other pitcher to accomplish the feat.

SCORING EARLY: The Renegades scored in the first inning in four of their last six games coming into this series against Wilmington. They scored double digit runs in two of those four games. While the 'Gades are just 2-4 across the stretch, they have lost by just one run twice.

THRICE IS NICE: Renegades outfielder Wilson Rodriguez homered on Friday night at Bowling Green, giving him home runs in three straight games. He became the first Renegades hitter since Omar Martinez from May 6-8, 2025 to homer in three straight games.

RAM ROD: Roderick Arias enters Thursday's game with a team-high 23-game on-base streak, during which he has been one of the hottest hitters in the SAL. Arias is batting .400/.440/.700 (34-for-85) with 18 R, 6 2B, 7 HR, 21 RBI, 6 BB, and 24 K during the streak, which has raised his season OPS 195 points (.559 to .754). Arias has been leaving no doubt, with 12 multi-hit games during the streak, including multi-hit performances in six of his last 11 games played. Arias is the second Renegade to work an on-base streak of 20-plus, following Eric Genther who had a team-high 21-game streak.

HEAR HIM ROR: Rory Fox threw 8.0 innings on Friday night at Bowling Green, becoming just the fourth starter in the Yankees Era (2021-Present) of Renegades baseball to complete 8.0 innings in a start. He joined Richard Fitts (8/27/22 vs Hickory) and Drew Thorpe (6/4/23 vs Aberdeen & 7/22/23 vs Brooklyn) as those to accomplish the feat. He is the first Renegades pitcher to complete 8.0 IP on the road since Tyree Hayes on 8/10/10 at Lowell.

WORKING DEEP: Rory Fox, Jack Cebert and Luis Serna have all recorded multiple starts on 7.0-or-more IP for Hudson Valley this season. The Renegades are the only team in MiLB with three pitchers with multiple starts of 7.0-or-more innings.

FAREWELL, SWEET PRINCE: OF Josh Moylan was promoted to the Double-A Somerset Patriots by the Yankees on Tuesday. He departs as the Renegades all-time franchise leader in Games Played (269), At-Bats (909), Hits (211), Singles (129), Doubles (47), Home Runs (28), Extra-Base Hits (82), Total Bases (356), Runs (121), RBIs (127), Walks (135) and Strikeouts (329). Moylan finished his final month with the Renegades on a high note, batting .316/.346/.763 with 10 HR including two multi HR games in his last 21 games. The Yankees signed Moylan as a non-drafted free agent in 2023 out of East Carolina University.

BACK TO BACK: Hudson Valley won back-to-back series at home against Jersey Shore and on the road at Rome. It's the first time since April 14-19 at Frederick and April 21-26 vs Brooklyn that the Renegades have won back-to-back series. It's also just the second time this season that the 'Gades have gone back-to-back. Hudson Valley is 1-0 in rubber games in 2026 after going 2-0 in them in 2025.

LEADER OF THE PACK: Since 6/11, Kaeden Kent has nine multi-hit performances, and he leads the team with 30 multi-hit games this season. Since the 11th, Kent is batting .338/.382/.463 over the stretch with 14 R, 14 RBI, 4 2B, 2 HR, 6 BB, 17 K. Kent also leads the SAL in hits (95), is tied for the most doubles (19), and has the sixth-most hits among all non-AAA MiLB batters.

RED-HOT CORE: Since returning from the IL on 5/26, Core Jackson is rocking a .344 OBP and a .540 SLG with 22 R, 7 2B, 3B, 8 HR, 24 RBI, 14 BB, 22 K. Additionally, Jackson has gotten on base in 25 of his last 29 games played, grabbing 8 2B, 3B, 8 HR, 25 RBI, and 16 BB over the stretch. Jackson has increased his home run total by eight and his RBI total by 24.

HOMER HAPPY: The Renegades have been tearing the cover off of the baseball in June. In their first series of June at Frederick, the Renegades clubbed 12 home runs in the series, about 27.3% of their season total at the time (12-of-44). The last time the Renegades hit at least 12 home runs in a single series was 7/25-7/30/2023 at Hickory when Hudson Valley hit 19 HR. It is the first time hitting at least a dozen home runs in a series at Heritage Financial Park since 9/7-9/11/2021 vs Brooklyn, when they hit 14 HR in a seven-game series. The Renegades have hit 54 homers in their last 33 games which is 62.8% of their season total of 86 home runs, and they have hit a homer in 22 of their last 27 games.

HOME RUN KING: Josh Moylan became the Renegades' all-time career home run leader with his 25th long ball on 6/10 vs. Jersey Shore. Moylan has 13 home runs in 2026 which is a career high, 10 of which have come since 5/21. Moylan is one of just eight players in team history in the 20 homer club, with seven of the members joining in the Yankees era (2021-Present).

ER-YAY: The Renegades boast the third-best ERA in High-A Baseball (4.32). With offense exploding across the minors, the 'Gades were one of just a handful of teams to have a sub-4.00 ERA for the first eight weeks of the season. However, their ERA jumped above 4.00 on 5/29 after Bowling Green scored 13 runs. The Renegades have led the SAL in ERA in four straight seasons (2022-25), including a 2.82 mark in 2025 which was the lowest team ERA in MiLB since 2019. Additionally, the Renegades have struck out a league-high 801 batters this season.

ON-BASE ANIMALS: Multiple Renegades batters are now settling into their season and putting together impressive on-base streaks. There are currently eight HV players with on-base streaks that are at least five games long, and four Renegades with on-base streaks that are at least 10 games long. Leading the way is IF Roderick Arias with a season-high 23-game on-base streak. Right behind Arias is INF Kaeden Kent who's working an personal best 18-game on-base streak.

TAKING MANY FOR THE TEAM: Renegades C Eric Genther was hit by a pitch on 7/1 to grab a tie for the High-A most 18 HBPs. It also tied him for the Renegades all-time career HBP record of 18 set by Cole Gabrielson. Through only 57 games played, Genther broke the Renegades single-season record for HBP, which belonged to Robby Price (2010) and Ryder Mathias (2005). However, Genther has a long way to go to catch Ripken Reyes' MiLB record of 49 HBPs in 119 games with San Antonio (AA, SD) in 2023.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 4, 2026

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