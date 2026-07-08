Renegades Open Rome Series with Walk-Off Win

Published on July 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, NY - The Hudson Valley Renegades walked off the Rome Emperors 3-2 on Tuesday Night at Heritage Financial Park for their second walk-off win in as many games.

Tuesday night marked the second time this season that the Renegades have had walk off wins in back-to-back games. The first occasion came on 4/21 and 4/22 against Brooklyn when Kaeden Kent and Kyle West hit a three-run homer and a solo homer, respectively.

With one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, Enmanuel Tejeda pulled a worm burner down the first base line that bounced off Rome first baseman Mason Guerra's glove. Guerra had to track it down, giving Kyle West just enough time to round third and score.

The Renegades have won three games in a row, their longest streak since 5/8-10 at home against Winston-Salem.

Rome's four hits came at the hands of two hitters (Tate Southisene and Colin Burgess). Rome did not get a hit after the fourth inning, and just two batters got on base after that point.

Despite just grabbing four hits, seven Renegades got one base. The Renegades walked eight times.

Hudson Valley struck out 15 times but also struck out 12 batters. Renegades pitching has struck out 38 batters across their last three games, and they lead the SAL in strikeouts with 840.

The Renegades had just one hit through six innings.

The Renegades improved to 4-2 this season against Rome and 19-23 at Heritage Financial Park this season.

Hudson Valley improved to 4-4 in extra-inning games this season and is now 11-13 in one run games. All three games during the team's current winning streak have been one-run games.

Nine of the Renegades' last 16 games have been determined by one run. They are 4-5 in those games.

The Renegades bullpen threw 6.0 scoreless innings and have not allowed an earned run as a unit in their last 10.0 IP.

RHP Bryce Cunningham (4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K) tied his season-high with six strikeouts which he did on two other occasions, last on 5/19 at Brooklyn.

Cunningham threw a season-high 90 pitches despite just working four innings, his highest pitch total since 5/18/25 vs Aberdeen (92).

Cunningham allowed three of the first four runners he faced to reach base. However, he stranded two runners on in the first, and he stranded four more across his next three innings.

Cunningham walked four, tying his season-high in walks. He's walked 11 batters across his last four starts (20.0 IP).

RHP Brandon Decker (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) did not allow a run after letting two through on 7/3 vs Wilmington.

RHP Bryce Warrecker (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) has not allowed a run in eight of his last nine appearances since the start of June.

RHP Hansel Rincon (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) has not allowed a run in 12 of his last 14 appearances.

RHP Andrew Landry (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K) took care of business in the top of the 10th to give the Renegades the chance to win in extras.

DH Eric Genther (2-for-3, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 BB, K) was the only Renegade with a multi-hit performance.

Genther grabbed two extra-base hits for the first time since 6/20 at Rome. That was also the last time Genther got on base at least four times in one game.

Genther extended his on-base streak to 10 games, hitting .400/.550/.700 with a 1.250 OPS, 9 R, 3 2B, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 7 BB, 5 K.

3B Roderick Arias (0-for-4, BB, K) batted leadoff for the first time this season. He's one of four Renegades this season to bat leadoff.

Since 6/5, Arias is batting .376/.416/.663 with a 1.079 OPS, 8 2B, 7 HR, 19 R, 24 RBI, 7 BB, 29 K.

SS Core Jackson (1-for-3, R, 2 BB, K) extended his on-base streak to 15 games.

Jackson is hitting .262/.310/.446 (17-for-65) across it with 9 R, 9 RBI, 3 2B, 3 HR, 4 BB, 13 K.

CF Wilson Rodriguez (0-for-4, BB, 2 K) has reached base in 24 of his last 25 games played and is working a 14-game on-base streak.

Rodriguez is hitting .306/.429/.571 over the on-base streak with a 1.000 OPS, 10 R, 2 2B, 3B, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 12 BB, 13 K.

C Josue Gonzalez (0-for-4, 3 K) saw his eight-game on-base streak come to an end.

RF Camden Troyer (1-for-4, K) has hits in three straight games for the first time since 6/14 - 6/17.

2B Enmanuel Tejeda (0-for-4, BB, K) brought home the winning run in the bottom of the 10th.

Tejeda has gotten on base in four of his last six games played.

LF Robbie Burnett (0-for-2, BB, K) extended his on-base streak to seven games.

Burnett is slashing .250/.474/.333 with R, 2B, RBI, 6 BB, 5 K.

Probable Pitchers Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Wednesday, July 8 Rome Emperors RHP Luis Serna (3-4, 4.18) RHP Ethan Bagwell (1-0, 0.00) 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, July 9 Rome Emperors LHP Allen Facundo (3-2, 4.33) RHP Zach Royse (1-2, 4.96) 6:35 p.m.

Friday, July 10 Rome Emperors RHP Rory Fox (5-3, 4.92) RHP Cade Kuehler (7-3, 5.27) 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 Rome Emperors LHP Franyer Herrera (5-3, 4.18) TBD 5:05 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2026

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