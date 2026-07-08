Lewis Hits Two Homers, Claws Hit Four But Jersey Shore Falls 8-7 in 11 Innings on Tuesday

Published on July 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







FREDERICK, MD - Colin Tuft's SAC fly in the bottom of the 11th inning gave Frederick, who trailed Jersey Shore 7-3 entering the ninth, an 8-7 win on Tuesday at Nymeo Field.

Frederick handed the BlueClaws their ninth straight loss, tying a franchise record set in the first nine games of the 2006 season. Jersey Shore (2-13) has dropped 13 of 15 to start the second half.

The Keys entered the ninth down 7-3 but scored three times to cut the lead to one. RJ Austin then stole third base and scored on a throwing error by Luis Caicuto to tie the game. Only two of the four runs charged to Gabe Craig were earned.

Neither team scored in the 10th. The BlueClaws lined into a double play to end the top of the 11th. Tuft then hit a SAC fly in the bottom of the inning for the win.

Brandon Lewis hit two home runs for the BlueClaws, who hit four as a team in the loss.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the second inning on a home run by Lewis, his first with Jersey Shore. Tyler Miller was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the third for a 2-0 advantage.

Miller then came up in the fifth and hit a two run home run, his first home run with Jersey Shore as well. Both Lewis and Miller joined from the Atlantic League on June 18th.

Randal Diaz in the fifth and Wehiwa Aloy in the sixth each hit solo shots off Reese Dutton to cut the lead to 4-2.

Lewis then hit his second home run of the game in the seventh inning, this one a two run shot. Carter Mathison added his seventh home run of the season in the ninth.

The four BlueClaws home runs were a new season high and the first time they have hit at least four since a five home run game on June 8, 2025 at Bowling Green.

BlueClaws starter Reese Dutton went the first six innings, the sixth time he's done so this year. He gave up two runs on three hits.

Tyler Pettorini, Lewis, Luis Caicuto, and Trent Farquhar all had two hits for Jersey Shore while Devin Saltiban had three.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:00 pm. RHP Cody Bowker starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2026

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