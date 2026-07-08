Flewelling Leads Offense in 4-2 Win over Spartanburgers

Published on July 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Spartanburg, South Carolina - Nathan Flewelling went 2-for-4 with two RBI, while Jacob Kisting tossed 4.0 scoreless innings to start, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (56-25, 9-7) to 4-2 win over the Hub City Spartanburgers (39-43, 5-11) on Tuesday at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Hot Rods plated the first run of the game in the top of the third inning against Spartanburgers starter Enrique Segura. Aidan Smith reached on a one-out single and stole second. Flewelling singled to center, scoring Smith, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.

Before the start of the bottom of the fifth, rain set in and the tarp was placed on the field. After roughly an hour delay, the game resumed.

Hub City scored in the bottom of the sixth inning against Bowling Green reliever Cade Citelli. With one out, Yeison Morrobell hit a solo homer to right, evening the score at 1-1.

Three runs came around to score in the top of the seventh for the Hot Rods against Spartanburgers reliever Cole Roland. Carlos Colmenarez led off with a double, and Jhon Diaz reached on a bunt single, putting runners at the corners. A passed ball moved Diaz to second, Smith hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Colmenarez and advance Diaz to third, giving the Hot Rods a 2-1 lead. Flewelling singled home Diaz, increasing the advantage to 3-1. Flewelling stole second, and a throwing error from Roland on the next play brought him in to score, creating a 4-1 game.

In the bottom of the eighth, Hub City drove in a run against Bowling Green reliever Junior William. Morrobel reached second base on a throwing error from Flewelling. Luke Hanson singled, putting runners on the corners. Hector Osorio took a sacrifice fly to left, scoring Morrobel, making it a 4-2 game.

Noah Beal entered for the ninth inning and tossed a scoreless frame, locking up a 4-2 win for Bowling Green.

Citelli (4-0) tossed 2.0 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two, earning his fourth win of the season. Roland (3-1) was given the loss, hurling 1.0 frame, surrendering three runs (two earned) on three hits. Beal (8) picked up the save, tossing 1.0 scoreless inning with one hit.

The Hot Rods and Spartanburgers play the second game of the six-game series on Wednesday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at Fifth Third Park. Bowling Green will send out LHP Dominic Niman (5-2, 4.50) against Hub City RHP Izack Tiger (0-2, 11.12)

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2026

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