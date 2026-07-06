Harry Potter Night, Renegades: The Musical and Ben Hess Bobblehead this Week at Heritage Financial Park
Published on July 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Hudson Valley Renegades News Release
Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are back in action for their second-straight homestand at Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, July 7. The Renegades square off in a six-game series against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. It's the second and final meeting in 2026 between these two teams, and the first in the Hudson Valley.
Unless otherwise noted, gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Summit Club Members.
This week's featured food item is the That's A Wrap chicken wrap located at the 'Gades Grill. The featured drink this week is the Grand Slam available at the Benmarl Wine Bar, Corner Bar, & Sloop Beer Balcony.
Tuesday, July 7 - 90s Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)
Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Club Tuesday
Game Highlight: The Pacemakers dance team performs throughout the night
Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers (must show name tag at Bella Painting Parking Booths)
Tuesday Refresh: $2 off Celsius cans and Celsius Mocktails
Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Disciples of Rock
Den Pro Shop Deal: 50% off on select throwback apparel and hats
Postgame: Family Stroll, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP and Launch-A-Ball
Wednesday, July 8 - Jewish Heritage Night and We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)
Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network
We Care Wednesday Partner: Gift of Life. To learn more about the Gift of Life and the We Care Wednesday Program click here.
Special Deal: Free parking for all active-duty military, veterans and first responders (must show ID at Bella Painting Parking Booths)
Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Second Shot
Den Pro Shop Deal: $18 Select Novelties and T-Shirts
Drink Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar and 50% off Real American Beer
Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP and Launch-A-Ball
Thursday, July 9 - Harry Potter Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)
Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union
Jersey Auction: Harry Potter jersey off the back auction benefitting Sparrow's Nest
Bid on game-used Harry Potter jerseys and get the opportunity to meet your favorite Renegade while they sign your jersey on the field following the game. Proceeds from the auction benefit Sparrow's Nest in Hopewell Junction.
Special Ticket Package: Harry Potter House Scarf ticket package - Choose your house at checkout!
Giveaway: Short-Sleeve Hoodies presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 guests
Thirsty ThursdayTM: $2 Busch Light (12 oz. cans) from gates open until last call; 50% off Bud Light cans and Michelob Ultra drafts in the Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar and 50% Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager drafts on the Sloop Beer Balcony for two hours after gates open.
Game Highlight: Pregame beer tasting with 90-minute buffet in the Bud Light Party Porch. Click here to buy tickets.
Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Stumble Street
Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP and Launch-A-Ball
Friday, July 10 - Renegades: The Musical! - 7:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 6 p.m.)
Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday
Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for $135 purchased HERE
Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Bobby Edge
Den Pro Shop Featured Item: Rosie & Rascal Plushies
Postgame: Fireworks Show, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP, and Launch-A-Ball
Saturday, July 11 - Christmas in July presented by Q92.1 - 5:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 4 p.m.)
Giveaway: Ben Hess Truck Bobblehead presented by Q92.1 for the first 1,000 guests
Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for $135 purchased
Toy Drive: Toy Drive with all toys being donated to Dutchess/Ulster County Toys for Tots. Fans can shop an online wish list for the Toy Drive here.
Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: FunctionForFiction
Den Pro Shop Deal: $12.25 select novelties & Kids t-shirts
Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball
Sunday, July 12 - Prince and Princess Day - 1:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 12 p.m.)
Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Rascal's Kids Club Sunday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Pregame Catch on the Field (12-12:30 p.m.)
Kids Eat Free presented by Hannaford Supermarkets: The first 250 kids through the gates 12 & under receive a meal voucher presented by Hannaford Supermarkets
Game Highlight: Face Painting and Balloon Artist
Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Bill Dempsey
Den Pro Shop Deal: Hudson Valley Renegades Disney Princess t-shirt
Pregame: Catch on the Field from 12-12:30 p.m., get here early for this unique experience to play catch on the state-of-the-art Heritage Financial Park field.
Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball
Kids 12 and under are invited to join Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union featuring the all-new free Home Run Membership or the premium Grand Slam Membership!
Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.
South Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2026
- Harry Potter Night, Renegades: The Musical and Ben Hess Bobblehead this Week at Heritage Financial Park - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Who Has the Most Talent in Greenville? Find out on July 24th - Greenville Drive
- West Lifts Renegades to Walk-Off Win - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Weather Suspends Cyclones, Keys with Game Tied - Brooklyn Cyclones
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