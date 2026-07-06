Harry Potter Night, Renegades: The Musical and Ben Hess Bobblehead this Week at Heritage Financial Park

Published on July 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, are back in action for their second-straight homestand at Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, July 7. The Renegades square off in a six-game series against the Rome Emperors, the High-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. It's the second and final meeting in 2026 between these two teams, and the first in the Hudson Valley.

Unless otherwise noted, gates open to all guests 60 minutes prior to the game's scheduled first pitch, and 90 minutes prior to the game for Renegades Summit Club Members.

This week's featured food item is the That's A Wrap chicken wrap located at the 'Gades Grill. The featured drink this week is the Grand Slam available at the Benmarl Wine Bar, Corner Bar, & Sloop Beer Balcony.

Tuesday, July 7 - 90s Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Club Tuesday

Game Highlight: The Pacemakers dance team performs throughout the night

Special Deal: Free parking for all service industry workers (must show name tag at Bella Painting Parking Booths)

Tuesday Refresh: $2 off Celsius cans and Celsius Mocktails

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Disciples of Rock

Den Pro Shop Deal: 50% off on select throwback apparel and hats

Postgame: Family Stroll, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP and Launch-A-Ball

Wednesday, July 8 - Jewish Heritage Night and We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: We Care Wednesday presented by Westchester Medical Center Health Network

We Care Wednesday Partner: Gift of Life. To learn more about the Gift of Life and the We Care Wednesday Program click here.

Special Deal: Free parking for all active-duty military, veterans and first responders (must show ID at Bella Painting Parking Booths)

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Second Shot

Den Pro Shop Deal: $18 Select Novelties and T-Shirts

Drink Specials: $5 Benmarl Wine drafts at the Benmarl Wine Bar and 50% off Real American Beer

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP and Launch-A-Ball

Thursday, July 9 - Harry Potter Night - 6:35 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 5:30 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Jersey Thursday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union

Jersey Auction: Harry Potter jersey off the back auction benefitting Sparrow's Nest

Bid on game-used Harry Potter jerseys and get the opportunity to meet your favorite Renegade while they sign your jersey on the field following the game. Proceeds from the auction benefit Sparrow's Nest in Hopewell Junction.

Special Ticket Package: Harry Potter House Scarf ticket package - Choose your house at checkout!

Giveaway: Short-Sleeve Hoodies presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union for first 1,000 guests

Thirsty ThursdayTM: $2 Busch Light (12 oz. cans) from gates open until last call; 50% off Bud Light cans and Michelob Ultra drafts in the Michelob Ultra Party Patio Container Bar and 50% Sloop Juice Bomb and Sloop Renegades Lager drafts on the Sloop Beer Balcony for two hours after gates open.

Game Highlight: Pregame beer tasting with 90-minute buffet in the Bud Light Party Porch. Click here to buy tickets.

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Stumble Street

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP and Launch-A-Ball

Friday, July 10 - Renegades: The Musical! - 7:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 6 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Fireworks Friday

Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for $135 purchased HERE

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Bobby Edge

Den Pro Shop Featured Item: Rosie & Rascal Plushies

Postgame: Fireworks Show, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP, and Launch-A-Ball

Saturday, July 11 - Christmas in July presented by Q92.1 - 5:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 4 p.m.)

Giveaway: Ben Hess Truck Bobblehead presented by Q92.1 for the first 1,000 guests

Family Four Pack: Four (4) Tickets, Four (4) Renegades Rope Hats, Four (4) Meal Vouchers (Hot Dog, Soda, Chips) for $135 purchased

Toy Drive: Toy Drive with all toys being donated to Dutchess/Ulster County Toys for Tots. Fans can shop an online wish list for the Toy Drive here.

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: FunctionForFiction

Den Pro Shop Deal: $12.25 select novelties & Kids t-shirts

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Sunday, July 12 - Prince and Princess Day - 1:05 p.m. first pitch (Fun Starts: 12 p.m.)

Day of the Week Promotion: Sunday Family Funday, Rascal's Kids Club Sunday presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union & Pregame Catch on the Field (12-12:30 p.m.)

Kids Eat Free presented by Hannaford Supermarkets: The first 250 kids through the gates 12 & under receive a meal voucher presented by Hannaford Supermarkets

Game Highlight: Face Painting and Balloon Artist

Pregame Music on the Labatt Blue Stage: Bill Dempsey

Den Pro Shop Deal: Hudson Valley Renegades Disney Princess t-shirt

Pregame: Catch on the Field from 12-12:30 p.m., get here early for this unique experience to play catch on the state-of-the-art Heritage Financial Park field.

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

Kids 12 and under are invited to join Rascal's Kids Club presented by Heritage Financial Credit Union featuring the all-new free Home Run Membership or the premium Grand Slam Membership!

Single game tickets are available for purchase online at www.hvrenegades.com/tickets, over the phone by calling the Renegades Ticket Office at (845) 838-0094, or in-person at the Ticket Office powering every play by Central Hudson at Heritage Financial Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2026

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