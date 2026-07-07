After Cancellation, BlueClaws to Celebrate America's 250th on August 8th

Published on July 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - After power outages forced a cancellation of the BlueClaws July 4th game and fireworks show, and the July 3rd fireworks show, the team has rescheduled America 250 festivities, including an extra-large fireworks show, for Saturday, August 8th.

The game and fireworks are presented by Camping World.

The America 250 festivities and promotions set for July 4th will be done before and during the game on August 8th, capped by a special holiday-sized fireworks show.

The night is also Salute to Heroes Night and Country Night.

Salute to Heroes Night includes ceremonies and recognitions of First Responders and military members. For additional information or participation inquiries, please contact Jim McNamara at 732-901-7000 ext 176 or email jmcnamara@blueclaws.com.

Country Night includes a performance from Tequila Rose as part of the Farro's Tees Summer Concert Series and Line Dancing in the Sand Bar with Fancy Feet Line Dancing.

Fans with tickets to the games on either July 3rd or 4th can exchange tickets for any remaining game this season, including August 8th.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2026

After Cancellation, BlueClaws to Celebrate America's 250th on August 8th - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

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