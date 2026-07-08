Hall Holds Wilmington Scoreless over 6.0 Frames, But 'Clones Fall to Blue Rocks to Open Series, 2-1

Published on July 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Despite a masterful performance from RHP Noah Hall, the Cyclones were topped by the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 2-1, to open the final series before the All-Star Break on Tuesday night. With the loss, Brooklyn drops to just 4-9 through 13 games against the Nationals farm club this season.

Hall kept Wilmington hitters guessing all night. The Cyclones all-time strikeouts leader spun 6.0 scoreless frames, allowing only three hits. The right-hander walked three and struck out seven, departing with Brooklyn in front, 1-0. Over Hall's last two outings, he has not allowed a run over 11.1 innings, while giving up only four hits.

The Brooklyn bats could not carry over the momentum from a strong collective week on the road in Frederick. The Cyclones were limited to only three hits on the night. C Daiverson Gutiérrez collected two of the three knocks for the 'Clones. Defensively, Gutiérrez also threw out a pair of runners trying to nab steals.

After the two squads traded zeroes through the first five frames, Brooklyn struck first in the 6th. With a runner on 2nd base and one out, DH Ronald Hernandez whacked a ground ball through the right side, scoring 2B Mitch Voit to plate the game's first run.

Ronald Hernandez opened the scoring for the Cyclones on Tuesday night with an RBI knock in the bottom of the 6th.

However, the Blue Rocks responded immediately in the 7th against the rehabbing RHP Kevin Herget. After consecutive singles put men on 1st and 2nd to start the frame, Herget tossed a wild pitch allowing both men to advance into scoring position.

Then, DH Caleb Farmer skied a sac fly to right field to tie the game. From there, SS Eli Willits laced an RBI single to center to put the Blue Rocks in front, 2-1.

Brooklyn failed to do anything with a one-out baserunner in the home 7th, before Blue Rocks RHP Yeuris Jimenez fired a perfect 8th and 9th inning en route to the save.

The 'Clones will aim to get back into the win column on Wednesday night. RHP José Chirinos (1-3, 5.46 ERA) will take the ball for Brooklyn. He'll be opposed by Wilmington's starter, RHP Eriq Swan (1-1, 4.85 ERA). First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2026

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