Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







In for the Long Haul... Jacob Kisting has been a model of consistency for the Hot Rods this season. Over his last seven starts, six have been 5.0 innings or longer. He tossed a career-high 7.0 shutout innings against Hudson Valley on June 25, also marking the longest start for a Hot Rods pitcher this season. Kisting has allowed no more than three earned runs in any start this season, allowing three earned runs on just two seperate occasions.

Mashing with McCoy... Ryan McCoy enjoyed his week in Greensboro. Over five games, he hit .333 (7-for-21) with one double, five homers, and nine RBI. He also walked three times compared to two strikeouts. McCoy recorded two multi-homer games against the Grasshoppers. There have been 12 multi-homer games for the Hot Rods this seaoson and McCoy lead the team with four of those performances.

Flew Finds the Bases... The Rays No. 2 prospect Nathan Flewelling has reached base safely in 17 consecutive games. During the streak, the catcher is 19-for-60 (.317) with two doubles, six homers, and 10 RBI. Over his past 17 games, he has walked 20 times, creating a .550 OBP during the streak. The six homers have boosted him to the second-most by a Hot Rods hitter this season with 16, trailing only Connor Hujsak with 18.

Connor's Continuation... On June 9, Connor Hujsak was promoted to the Triple-A Durham Bulls. Over 9 games with the Bulls, the outfielder hit .323 with two homers and seven RBI. On June 23, he returned to the Hot Rods. Since, Husjak is 20-for-48 (.417) with five doubles, three homers, and 12 RBI. Even with two weeks away from the Hot Rods, Husjak still leads the team with 18 homers.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 7, 2026

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