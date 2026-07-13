Kisting Dazzles and Colmenarez Homers in 4-0 Win over Hub City

Published on July 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Spartanburg, South Carolina - Jacob Kisting worked through 6.2 scoreless innings, losing a perfect game bid in the bottom of the sixth, while Carlos Colmenarez homered in a 4-0 shutout victory for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (60-26, 13-8) against the Hub City Spartanburgers (40-47, 6-15) on Sunday at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The Hot Rods plated a run in the top of the second inning against Spartanburgers starter DJ McCarty. Colmenarez hit a leadoff solo shot to right, putting the Hot Rods ahead, 1-0.

Bowling Green added two more runs against McCarty in the top of the fourth. Noah Myers worked a one-out walk, and Colmenarez was hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second. Jhon Diaz doubled to the corner in right, scoring Myers and moving Colmenarez to third, making it 2-0. Larry Martinez drove in Colmenarez with a sacrifice fly to right, increasing the Bowling Green advantage to 3-0.

Another run came in to score in the top of the seventh for Bowling Green against Hub City reliever Cole Roland. Jose Perez led off with a double and scored on a Narciso Polanco single, generating a 4-0 score.

Kisting finished his day with 6.2 scoreless frames, handing over a 4-0 lead to the bullpen. Noah Beal and Jonathan Russell combined for 2.1 scoreless innings from the bullpen to close the game out, giving the Hot Rods a 4-0 victory.

Kisting (5-0) earned the win, hurling 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and one walk while striking out seven. McCarty (2-5) was given the loss, surrendering three runs on four hits, walking one and striking out six over 5.0 frames.

The Hot Rods enjoy the MLB All-Star break and resume play on Friday, July 17 against the Winston-Salem dash with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 12, 2026

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