Smith's Homer and Kartsonas' Complete Game Lead to 4-2 Win

Published on July 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Spartanburg, South Carolina - Aidan Smith hit a go-ahead homer, and Jack Kartsonas logged a complete game in a seven-inning matchup, ending in a 4-2 Bowling Green Hot Rods (59-25, 12-7) victory over the Hub City Spartanburgers (39-46, 5-14) on Friday at Fifth Third Park in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

The originally scheduled 6:05 PM CT (7:05 PM ET) first pitch was disrupted by weather. A one hour and 59-minute delay moved the game to an 8:05 PM CT (9:05 PM ET) first pitch, forcing the matchup to become a seven-inning game.

The Spartanburgers started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning against Kartsonas. With one out, Gleider Figuereo hit a solo homer to right, handing the Spartanburgers a 1-0 lead.

Hub City added to the lead in the bottom of the fourth with Kartsonas still on the mound. Hector Osorio hit a one-out, solo homer to right, increasing the Hub City advantage to 2-0.

The Hot Rods jumpstarted their offense in the top of the sixth against Spartanburgers starter Joe Adametz. Narciso Polanco reached on a bunt singled, and Connor Hujsak tripled him home, making it 2-1. Tony Santa Maria walked and stole second, and Noah Myers hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Hujsak, tying the game at 2-2.

Bowling Green took the lead in the top of the seventh against Hub City reliever Luke Savage. Ryan McCoy earned a pinch-hit walk and stole second. Two outs later, Smith blasted a two-run homer to right, vaulting Bowling Green ahead, 4-2.

Kartsonas finished off the seventh, logging a complete game, giving the Hot Rods a 4-2 victory.

Karstonas (6-3) earned the win, going a 7.0 innings for a complete game, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six. Savage (2-3) was given the loss, surrendering two runs on one hit, walking one and striking out two over 1.1 innings.

The Hot Rods and Spartanburgers play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 3:35 PM CT first pitch at Fifth Third Park. Bowling Green will send out RHP Trevor Harrison (1-1, 5.29) against Hub City RHP AJ Russell (1-1, 3.12).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 10, 2026

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