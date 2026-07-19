Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on July 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Defending Home Turf... The Bowling Green Hot Rods earned their eighth series victory at Bowling Green Ballpark with an 11-3 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Saturday night. The Hot Rods have now won nine consecutive home series dating back to September 2025. Bowling Green boasts a league-best 77.5% win percentage in home games during the 2026 South Atlantic League season.

Run, Tony, Run!... Infielder Tony Santa Maria posted his team-leading 36th stolen base on Saturday, surpassing 2010 Hot Rods player Brett Nomensen for the 11th-most stolen bases in a single season in franchise history. Santa Maria needs three more stolen bases to move into the team's top 10 list.

First Baseman on Fire... Ryan McCoy has turned up the heat in July, crushing 11 extra-base hits over his last 13 games. The 11 XBH marks the second-most of any South Atlantic League player since July 1st. The first baseman has blasted six home runs during this span and is up to 14 total this season, third-most amongst Hot Rods players.

Set The Tone... Starting pitchers Dominic Niman and Jose Urbina have excelled in this weekend's series. The pair have combined for 13 strikeouts across 8.2 innings pitched, allowing just one run. RHP Trevor Harrison holds a career 2.96 ERA against the Chicago White Sox' organization, including 8.0 scoreless frames against Winston-Salem.

Connor Closing In... Hujsak is approaching the single-season home run record in Bowling Green. The outfielder's 21st round-tripper on Friday moved him into a tie for seventh place in team history with catcher Ronaldo Hernandez. Bowling Green's franchise record was set by Heriberto Hernandez with 24 home runs in 2022.

Flew-idelphia... Catcher Nathan Flewelling earned the Larry Doby Award, winning MVP of the 2026 All-Star Future's Game last Sunday. The Tampa Bay Rays' No. 2 prospect blasted a two-run home run in the American League's 6-1 win at Citizens Bank Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2026

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