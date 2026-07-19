Renegades Game Notes - 7/19/2026

Published on July 19, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (41-45, 11-11) at Brooklyn Cyclones (37-49, 12-9)

Game 1: RHP Luis Serna (4-4, 4.04 ERA) vs. RHP Frank Camarillo (2-0, 3.20 ERA)

Game 2: LHP Allen Facundo (3-2, 4.30 ERA) vs. RHP Jose Chirinos (1-4, 5.19 ERA)

| Games 87 & 88 | Away Games 39 & 40 | Sunday, July 19, 2026 | Maimonides Park | Brooklyn, N.Y. | First Pitch 12 p.m. |

Radio: The Beacon - WBPM 96.5 FM - Beacon, WGHQ 92.5 FM/920 AM Kingston, W232DQ 94.3 FM Peekskill, WBNR 1260 AM - Beacon, WLNA 1420 AM - Peekskill

Internet Radio: www.hvrenegades.com/broadcast & www.renegadesonair.com

TV: MiLB.tv & Bally Live App

Next Theme Game: Italian Heritage Night

Promotion: Baseball Bingo presented by Partner Rentals & Silver Gades Tuesday

Postgame: Family Stroll, Kids Run the Bases presented by CDPHP & Launch-A-Ball

NEW YORK GROOVE: The Renegades are back in action after the All-Star break to take on their familiar foe, the Brooklyn Cyclones. This is the fourth of five meetings between the two former New York-Penn League foes this season, and the third and final at Maimonides Park. Coming into play on Saturday, the Renegades are 10-5 against the Cyclones and 5-4 in Brooklyn.

THREE GAME SERIES: Since the restructuring of Minor League Baseball in 2021, the once common three-game series is now rare, played just twice a year. The current series in Brooklyn is the second and final three-game set of the season for Hudson Valley. Since 2022 when the new schedule format began, the Renegades are 5-4 in three-game series, and have been swept once and pulled off one sweep.

FIRST HALF FLOW: The Renegades had a rollercoaster of a first half to the 2026 season. After the first two series of the year, the 'Gades found themselves in fifth in the SAL North, but they worked their way to the top spot in the division going into May. However, Hudson Valley then went just 9-18 in the second month of the season, dropping it to fourth in the division. While the Renegades couldn't recover to make a push for the top spot, they did find more of their offense, averaging over 6.0 runs per game across their final series in the first half.

YES OFFENSE: Since Wednesday, June 10, the Renegades have the sixth-best batting average in the SAL. They are hitting .276/.363/.459 as a team. They also have the ninth-best OPS in the SAL over that stretch at .822. Additionally, the 'Gades are averaging 6.0 runs per game since June 10th.

THE 10/20 CLUB: Infielders Roderick Arias and Core Jackson have both hit at least 10 HR and stolen 20 bases this season, making them two of six players in franchise history in the 10/20 club, with all members joining since 2022. Trey Sweeney (14 HR, 29 SB) was the charter member in 2022, while Ben Cowles (10 HR, 23 SB) and Spencer Jones (13 HR, 35 SB) joined in 2023. Roc Riggio (11 HR, 27 SB in 2024) was the most-recent member to join the group before this year.

WAPPINGERS BOMBERS: The Renegades have four players with double-digit home runs this season (Kyle West, 16; Josh Moylan, 13; Roderick Arias, 11; and Core Jackson, 11). In 2025 only Dillon Lewis (13) reached double-digit homers, and had five players reach double figures in 2024.

CARDIAC 'GADES: On 7/6 and 7/8, the Renegades had back-to-back walk-off winners for the second time this season, with the first occasion coming on 4/21 and 4/22 against Brooklyn. In April, both walk-off hits were home runs (one from Kaeden Kent and one from Kyle West). In July, the first was a three-run walk-off homer, and the second was a walk-off error committed by Rome after Enmanuel Tejeda pulled a ball down the first base line to bring home Kyle West.

RUNNING WILD: Renegades opponents have stolen 234 bases this season, and are 234-for-276 (.848%) on stolen base attempts this season. That is already the most steals allowed by the Renegades in a season in franchise history, surpassing the mark of 226 from 2025. Hudson Valley is allowing an average of 2.72 steals per game.

SHUT IT DOWN: Franyer Herrera and Rory Fox have each thrown complete game shutouts (7 inn.) for the Renegades this season. Fox's came on 5/21 (G1) at Brooklyn, and Herrera's came on 6/28 (G1) at Bowling Green. They became the first Renegades teammates to throw complete game shutouts since 2009 when Alex Colome and Jason McEachern did so. There have been five complete game shutouts thrown in MiLB this season of at least 7.0 innings, and the Renegades are the only team who have two The Renegades have thrown three CG SHO of 7.0-or-more innings since becoming a Yankees affiliate in 2021, with Kyle Carr (7/2/25 (G2) vs Brooklyn) being the other pitcher to accomplish the feat.

RAM ROD: Roderick Arias saw his team-high 23-game on-base streak come to an end on 7/4. During the stretch, he was one of the hottest hitters in the SAL, batting .400/.440/.700 (34-for-85) with 18 R, 6 2B, 7 HR, 21 RBI, 6 BB, and 24 K. The stretch raised his season OPS 195 points (.559 to .754). Arias also had 12 multi-hit games during the streak, including multi-hit performances in six of his last 11 games played spanning from late June to early July. Arias is the second Renegade to work an on-base streak of 20-plus, following Eric Genther who had a team-high 21-game streak.

WORKING DEEP: Rory Fox, Jack Cebert and Luis Serna have all recorded multiple starts on 7.0-or-more IP for Hudson Valley this season. The Renegades are the only team in MiLB with three pitchers with multiple starts of 7.0-or-more innings pitched.

BULLPEN BEAUTIES: The Renegades bullpen put together a strong two series before the All-Star break. Relievers finished the week with a 4-3 record and a 3.64 ERA across 47.0 IP. Additionally, they struck out 66 batters and walked just 29. They did not allow a run to score in 16.2 IP across three games against Rome. This season, the Renegades' bullpen has the third-lowest ERA (4.14) and WHIP (1.36) in High-A.

NO DOUBLES DEFENSE: The Renegades have turned the fewest double plays in Minor League Baseball this season (37). The teams with the second fewest turned this year, the Columbus Clingstones (ATL, AA) and Lakeland Flying Tigers (DET, A) have turned 45. Hudson Valley is on pace to turn only 56 double plays this season, which would be the fewest of any full-season team in a non-shortened season since 2005 (excludes 120 game 2021 season).

GO WEST, YOUNG MAN: Renegades 1B Kyle West has clubbed a team-leading 16 home runs this season, the most by a Hudson Valley player since Tyler Hardman tied the franchise record with 22 in 2022. West's 16 long balls this year are already the fourth-most in a single season by a Renegades player, trailing Hardman and Dan Grummitt (22, 1999) and Josh Breaux (17, 2021).

BACK TO BACK: Hudson Valley won back-to-back series against Jersey Shore and at Rome in June. It's the first time since April 14-19 at Frederick and April 21-26 vs Brooklyn that the Renegades have won back-to-back series. It's also just the second time this season that the 'Gades have gone back-to-back. Hudson Valley is 1-0 in rubber games in 2026 after going 2-0 in them in 2025.

RED-HOT CORE: Since returning from the IL on 5/26, Core Jackson is rocking a .359 OBP and a .507 SLG with 30 R, 8 2B, 3B, 9 HR, 29 RBI, 22 BB, 31 K. Additionally, Jackson has gotten on base in 27 of his last 32 games played, grabbing 9 2B, 3B, 9 HR, 30 RBI, and 24 BB over the stretch.

HOMER HAPPY: The Renegades have been tearing the cover off of the baseball since June. In their first series of June at Frederick, the Renegades clubbed 12 home runs in the series, about 27.3% of their season total at the time (12-of-44). The last time the Renegades hit at least 12 home runs in a single series was 7/25-7/30/2023 at Hickory when Hudson Valley hit 19 HR. It is the first time hitting at least a dozen home runs in a series at Heritage Financial Park since 9/7-9/11/2021 vs Brooklyn, when they hit 14 HR in a seven-game series. The Renegades have hit 61 homers in their last 42 games which is 65.6% of their season total of 93 home runs. They have hit a homer in 27 of their last 36 games.

ER-YAY: The Renegades boast the third-best ERA in High-A (4.23). With offense exploding across the minors, the 'Gades were one of just a handful of teams to have a sub-4.00 ERA for the first eight weeks of the season. However, their ERA jumped above 4.00 on 5/29 after Bowling Green scored 13 runs. The Renegades have led the SAL in ERA in four straight seasons (2022-25), including a 2.82 mark in 2025 which was the lowest team ERA in MiLB since 2019. Additionally, the Renegades have struck out a league-high 906 batters this season.

ON-BASE ANIMALS: Multiple Renegades batters are putting together impressive on-base streaks. There are currently five HV players with multi-game on-base streaks, and two Renegades with on-base streaks that are at least 10 games long. Leading the way is OF Wilson Rodriguez who's working a personal-best 20-game on-base streak. He's the fourth 'Gade this season to reach the 20 mark, joining Eric Genther, Roderick Arias, and Kaeden Kent.

TAKING MANY FOR THE TEAM: Renegades C Eric Genther was hit by a pitch on 7/17 to extend his High-A lead in HBPs to 21. He's currently tied with Harry Genth (Cedar Rapids, A+, MIN) and Braiden Ward (Worcester, AAA, BOS) for most HBPs in MiLB. He became the Renegades all-time career HBP leader on 7/4, surpassing the previous high of 18 set by Cole Gabrielson. Through only 57 games played, Genther broke the Renegades single-season record for HBP, which belonged to Robby Price (2010) and Ryder Mathias (2005).







South Atlantic League Stories from July 19, 2026

Renegades Game Notes - 7/19/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades

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